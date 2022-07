Multiple teams are already looking ahead to this year’s MLB trade deadline, including the New York Yankees. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees are “starting to look at the trade market” for an outfielder. The MLB insider listed several names who have been linked with the Yankees as of late, such […] The post Rumor: Bryan Reynolds’ Pirates future gets a major update amid Yankees links appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO