Three-vehicle Crash East of Silver Lake

Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - A three-vehicle crash in Lake City sent four people to the hospital Friday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford F-150 and a Ford Escape were traveling north on Hwy. 61 and a Jeep Cherokee was heading south. The vehicles collided on the north end of Lake City.
An investigation is ongoing in Le Sueur County after a 45-year-old man was found dead in approximately 26 inches of water on Lake Washington on Friday. According to the county sheriff, Alan J. Noy left his home on the southwest shore of the lake in Washington Township around 6 p.m. June 30. He had taken a pontoon and was on his way to the Westwood Bar and Grill.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 1pm Friday afternoon, the North Mankato police department responded to a crash at the intersection of Lee Blvd and Belgrade Ave. The motor vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. The driver of the motorcycle, a 54 year old lake Crystal man sustained...
HAM LAKE -- Six teenagers were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed in Anoka County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday in Ham Lake. They say the early indications show that the vehicle containing six 17-year-olds was traveling at...
Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) Authorities have released the name of the rural Willmar man that died after being pinned under a tractor north of town Wednesday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says 67-year-old Tony Schmoll died at the scene. Authorities say Schmoll was operating a utility tractor on the side...
HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night. According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crashed vehicle.
(Willmar MN-) A rural Willmar man is dead after being pinned under a tractor north of town Wednesday afternoon. 67-year-old Tony Schmoll was operating a utility tractor on the side of a creek embankment when the tractor tipped and trapped Schmoll underneath. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department say the 911 call came in at 5:51 p.m. and emergency crews rushed to the scene in the 7000 Block of 12th Street Northwest in Dovre Township, on the west end of Long Lake. Schmoll was dead at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
UPDATE 6-30-22 12:12 p.m. The State Patrol has identified the man as Richard Judy. The state's crash report says he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. He was wearing his helmet and was not under the influence of alcohol, the report says. Richfield, MN (KROC-AM...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
A scuba diver who went missing in Lake Minnetonka and was eventually found dead has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 20-year-old Brady Alan Aune, from Elko New Market, died of freshwater drowning on June 3. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the county water patrol...
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries.
A man died in an apparant drowning on Lake Washington Friday. The body of Alan Jonathan Noy, 45, was recovered from the water. Family members told investigators Noy had left the residence on a pontoon boat at about 6 p.m. the previous evening to go to the Westwood Bar & Grill. Friday morning, family members were unable to find Noy at the home. They began searching for him and found the pontoon floating in the weeds about 30 to 40 feet from the dock.
Officials say they believe the situation along University Avenue on the University of Minnesota campus has stabilized, two days after a fire and sewer explosion prompted evacuations in the area. In a press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), Minnesota State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said "we...
CROSBY -- An Albany man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle struck items that fell off a trailer. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before noon Thursday on Highway 210 just outside of Crosby in Crow Wing Township. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 44-year-old...
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – Authorities believe gasoline dumped into the sewer lines was the cause of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house and, while they were fighting that fire, they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers into the air nearby.
