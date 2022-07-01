ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s New to Streaming in July 2022

By Michael Carpenter
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this July 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.

Coming to Netflix in July 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of July 2022. Highlights this month include Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, King of Stonks, and more. READ MORE

Coming to Prime Video in July 2022

The summer is here and Prime Video has a bunch of great titles to binge-watch after a long day of fun in the sun! Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in July 2022. READ MORE

Coming to Hulu in July 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in July 2022. READ MORE

Coming to Disney Plus in July 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2022. READ MORE

Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

This July, get ready for brand-new content from award-winning creators, reimagined classics that fans will fall in love with all over again, and more! Here’s some of the diverse content coming to HBO Max in July that we know fans will enjoy. READ MORE

Wilson County Source

