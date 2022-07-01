ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

W-S organization working on regenerative therapies for 40 organs, tissues

wraltechwire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM – Human organ transplants became possible in 1954 when a kidney became the first organ to be transplanted successfully, eventually earning Boston physician Joseph Murray the Nobel Prize. Today, it’s also possible to receive a transplanted heart, lungs, liver, pancreas or intestines, as well as tissues including...

wraltechwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

How belly fat can help bones to heal faster! Researchers find stem cells can be turned into bone cells by zapping them with sound waves just ten minutes a day for five days

Stem cells from belly fat could repair bones and speed up patients’ recovery after knee replacement surgery. Scientists have discovered that stem cells — the body’s raw materials for repairing itself — can be turned into bone cells by zapping them with sound waves just ten minutes a day for five days, reports the journal Small.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Human urine-derived stem cells have robust regenerative potential

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) researchers, who were the first to identify that stem cells in human urine have potential for tissue regenerative effects, continue their investigation into the power of these cells. In their latest published study, they focus on how telomerase activity affects the regenerative potential of these and other types of stem cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional cargos of exosomes derived from Flk-1 vascular progenitors enable neurulation and ameliorate embryonic anomalies in diabetic pregnancy

Various types of progenitors initiate individual organ formation and their crosstalk orchestrates morphogenesis for the entire embryo. Here we show that progenitor exosomal communication across embryonic organs occurs in normal development and is altered in embryos of diabetic pregnancy. Endoderm fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF2) stimulates mesoderm Flk-1+ vascular progenitors to produce exosomes containing the anti-stress protein Survivin. These exosomes act on neural stem cells of the neuroepithelium to facilitate neurulation by inhibiting cellular stress and apoptosis. Maternal diabetes causes Flk-1+ progenitor dysfunction by suppressing FGF2 through DNA hypermethylation. Restoring endoderm FGF2 prevents diabetes-induced survivin reduction in Flk-1+ progenitor exosomes. Transgenic Survivin expression in Flk-1+ progenitors or in utero delivery of survivin-enriched exosomes restores cellular homeostasis and prevents diabetes-induced neural tube defects (NTDs), whereas inhibiting exosome production induces NTDs. Thus, functional inter-organ communication via Flk-1 exosomes is vital for neurulation and its disruption leads to embryonic anomalies.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
MedicalXpress

Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
HAIR CARE
Medical News Today

What to know about lung scraping for COPD

Lung scraping, or thoracentesis, involves the removal of fluid or air from the space between the chest wall and the lungs. In some cases, doctors may perform the procedure on people who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is not a standard treatment for COPD, but it may be...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Kidney Disease in Diabetes: This Is How You Prevent and Treat Nephropathy

Nephropathy refers to the deterioration of kidney function. You may have heard it discussed in terms of its later stages: early kidney disease or kidney failure. of developing nephropathy, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 1 in 3 adults with diabetes will develop early signs of kidney disease. This diabetes complication can aggravate high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease — which are more common in those with diabetes — and when left untreated, kidney disease ultimately leads to fatal organ failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Atala
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

New Blood Biomarker for Fatty Liver Disease Identified

A MedUni Vienna study team has identified the role of a specific subtype of macrophages (white blood cells) in progressive non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. As part of the immune system, these cells have a protective function against fibrosis and liver cirrhosis. At the same time, they are useful as biomarkers of liver disease progression as they can be measured by a blood test. The results were recently published in the renowned "Journal of Hepatology".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Biophysical evaluation of treating adipose tissue-derived stem cells using non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma

Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma (NTAPP) is a partially ionized gas containing fast electrons and relatively slow ions. This study aims to investigate the influences of NTAPP on human adipose tissue-derived stem cells (ADSCs) and examine the feasibility of using optical spectroscopy as a non-destructive method for cell analysis. A plasma jet is used as the source of low-temperature plasma in which pure helium gas is ionized by a high voltage (8Â kV) and frequency (6Â kHz). ADSCs were exposed to the NTAPP for 30Â s, 60Â s, 90Â s, and 120Â s. The efficiency of the plasma treatment was investigated using flow cytometry and optical spectroscopy methods. This study compared surface markers of NTAPP treated and untreated ADSCs using CD90 and CD105 as positive markers. The result proved that NTAPP-exposed ADSCs maintain their stemming. Measuring ADSCS apoptosis by labeling Annexin V-Propidium Iodide showed that the plasma at short exposure time is relatively non-toxic. However, a longer exposure time can lead to apoptosis and necrosis. Moreover, Cell cycle analysis revealed that NTAPP accelerates the cell cycle in very low doses and can cause proliferation. In this experiment, flow cytometry measurements have been used to determine oxidative stress. The results showed that with increasing plasma dose, intracellular ROS levels reduced. This data also suggests that intracellular ROS are not responsible for the cells' viability. Furthermore, we used reflectance spectroscopy as a non-destructive method for evaluating treatment response and comparing this method with cell analysis techniques. The results indicate spectroscopy's efficiency as a method of cell analysis. This study suggests that NTAPP would be an efficient tool to improve ADSCs culture's efficiency in vitro; thus, we support the potential applications of NTAPP in the field of stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Stem Cells#Cell Research
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Kidney Disease Treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and prevent them from worsening. Chronic kidney disease is divided into five stages. The stages vary depending on how much damage your kidneys have suffered and how well they function. For example, stage one can be mild enough that it doesn't affect your kidney's functioning at all. It can, however, get worse if left untreated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Low lying cerebellar tonsils and migraine: Is there a connection?

A structural irregularity in the skull may cause ovoid structures, or cerebellar tonsils, at the bottom of the brain to protrude or push into the spinal canal. This may cause headaches that a person may mistake for migraine. Migraine is a debilitating headache that doctors characterize by throbbing, pulsating pain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New device could accelerate development of T-cell immunotherapies for cancer

Imperial researchers have invented a device that can rapidly select T-cells that are most effective at attacking cancer cells. The new microfluidic device, which is being patented in readiness for commercial development, could be used to rapidly accelerate the clinical development of new T-cell based immunotherapies for cancer. A new...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer drug shows potential as treatment for muscular dystrophy

Researchers at the University of British Columbia's School of Biomedical Engineering have discovered that an existing cancer drug could have potential as a treatment for muscular dystrophy. The researchers found that the drug—known as a colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) inhibitor—helped slow the progress of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in mice...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

What to know about phentermine and heart failure

A link may exist between phentermine and heart failure. There are rare reports of valvular heart disease in people who have taken this anti-obesity drug. Valvular heart disease involves damage to one or more of the valves in the heart. These valves open and close to regulate blood flow. Additionally,...
WEIGHT LOSS
verywellhealth.com

Living With Cardiomyopathy: What to Expect

Cardiomyopathy is a condition characterized by abnormal heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood throughout the body. With this condition, the heart muscle is thicker, stiffer, or weaker than normal, which can affect the heart's performance. Cardiomyopathy ranges in severity from causing no symptoms at all to causing exercise intolerance, fatigue, and shortness of breath at rest.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

A comparison of multiple myeloma and amyloidosis

Multiple myeloma is an uncommon cancer affecting plasma cells in the bone marrow. Tumors in the bones and other organs can cause the cells to grow out of control. A complication of this cancer is amyloidosis, and both conditions share some similarities. The American Cancer Society estimates that approximately. will...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is the link between hypertension and kidney disease?

The kidneys and the blood circulation system depend on each other to stay in good health. The kidneys need a lot of blood vessels to carry out their role in filtering waste from the blood. If blood pressure is high, it can affect kidney function. Hypertension, or high blood pressure,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy