What to do this weekend in Wichita: Shop, catch a concert, see some Creature Features

July has started, and the first weekend will be filled with pre-Fourth of July fun. Here’s a list of some of the activities happening around town this weekend and into next week:

‘Kinky Boots’

Wednesday through July 10, Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas

Music Theatre Wichita is kicking off a production of the Tony-Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” on Wednesday, and it stars Former 98 Degrees member and “Dancing With the Stars” winner Drew Lachey. Kinky Boots tells the true story of a failing shoe factory that saves itself from bankruptcy by making shoes for a new clientele. Lachey portrays Charlie Price, and Lola will be played by the star of the “Kinky Boots” Broadway National Tour, Kenneth Mosley. The show opens Wednesday and runs through July 10 at the Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas. Tickets range from $25-$77 and are available at mtwichita.org .

Tab Benoit returns

7 p.m. Friday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Blues artist and Louisiana Music Hall-of-Famer Tab Benoit will return to Wichita on Friday. The Grammy-nominated artist, best known for songs like “For What It’s Worth,” “Nothing Takes The Place of You” and more, will play at 7 p.m. on at The Cotillion with opening act Lightnin Malcolm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at thecotillion.com .

Creature art

6 p.m. Friday, Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas Ave

Gallery XII will open an invitational exhibit called “Creature Feature” on Friday. It will feature artwork by more than 50 artists and photographers who produced pieces that fit the theme of the exhibit: “The Animal Kingdom.” The opening reception for the exhibit will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the gallery, and the awards for overall best piece and the Justin Bayles photography award will be announced at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

BuyICT Market

5-9 p.m. Friday, Union Station Plaza, 701 E. Douglas

Women Empowered Markets, Bringing it Black and other local vendors are partnering to bring back the BuyICT Summer Market, which will happen from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Union Station Plaza and will include vendors selling things like pet treats, candles, artwork, food items and more. The event is intended as a way to kick off the BuyICT Summer Challenge, which asks Wichitans to commit their spending to local businesses. Admission to the market is free.

Celebrating Latin music

8 p.m. Friday, Wichita Art Museum’s Paula and Barry Downing Amphitheater, 1400 Museum Blvd.

Wichita Grand Opera is putting on ROJO, an outdoor concert in celebration of Latin music that will include classical singers, orchestra music and dance. The show will feature internationally renowned Uruguayan husband-and-wife singing duo María Antúnez and Martín Nusspaumer and will start at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Wichita Art Museum’s Paula and Barry Downing Amphitheater, 1400 Museum Blvd. Tickets range from $50 to $100 and can be purchased at wichitagrandopera.com .

A Harry Potter summer

Thursdays and Fridays through Aug. 26, Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean

Exploration Place is putting on “A Summer of Magic” and will be screening all the “Harry Potter” movies in its Dome Theater over the course of eight weeks, starting on Thursday. Before each screening, people will be able to participate in themed classes and interactive activities for “House Cup” points, and after the last movie is screened, the winning house will be announced. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their house colors. Butterbeer will be served, and treats will be treats available for purchase. The activities begin at 7 p.m. and the screenings start at 8 p.m. each week. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” is up first and will be shown on Thursday and July 8, then a new movie will be shown every Thursday and Friday through Aug. 26. General admission is $20 per person each week or $17 for Exploration Place members. Tickets can be purchased at exploration.org , and that’s where a schedule of movies also can be found.

Concerts announced this week

Wichita’s many music venues were busy booking shows this week. Here’s a look at the additions made to Wichita’s concert calendar:

The Wilder Blue , July 30, TempleLive, tickets on sale at ticketmaster.com

Three Days Grace , Aug. 13, Wave, tickets on sale at waveict.com

Modest Mouse , Sept. 6, The Cotillion, tickets on sale at www.thecotillion.com

The Iron Maidens , Dec. 16, TempleLive, tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com