ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

UConn women’s basketball forward Amari DeBerry aims to earn Geno Auriemma’s trust: ‘More confident’

By Paul Doyle
darientimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HARTFORD — Amari DeBerry’s freshman season with the UConn women’s basketball program amounted to 83 minutes over 16 games. While UConn endured injury after injury through a season that somehow led to the national championship game, DeBerry mostly watched from the bench. The 6-foot-5 post player came to Storrs from...

www.darientimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

AJ Vinatieri, Son Of Ex-Patriot Adam Vinatieri, Decommits From UMass

One step forward, two steps back. Such is life for UMass Football. The Minutemen suffered a blow to their 2022 recruiting class, as kicker/punter AJ Vinatieri announced he would be decommitting from UMass on Twitter. “I have decommitted from the University of Massachusetts, and my recruitment is now 100% open,”...
AMHERST, MA
Eyewitness News

Hoop It Up kicks off Hartford Bonanza

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This weekend kids in Hartford are getting busy on the basketball court. Competitive 3 on 3 tournaments, organized by Hoop it Up, came to Weaver High School on Saturday. The tournaments are for kids from eight to eighteen, plus the Pro Am tournament. The winning team...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Basketball
City
West Hartford, CT
City
Storrs, CT
Local
Connecticut Basketball
Local
Connecticut Sports
West Hartford, CT
Sports
State
South Carolina State
jioforme.com

Are you #OpenToWork? – UConn Center for Career Development

The Career Development Center has four positions. Fortunately, it is particularly influential, contributing to inclusiveness and accessibility in several areas of the university, and supporting roles in line with career education priorities that arise from research, needs analysis, and systematic efforts. Can be deepened. Change. We believe that opportunities for students to interact with others about their career aspirations and developments can and do occur anywhere.
WATERBURY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Dailey
Person
Geno Auriemma
MassLive.com

‘First impression’: Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport unveils $210 million ground transportation center

WINDSOR LOCKS — The $210 million ground transportation center opening July 13 at Bradley International Airport will be convenient for fliers headed to buses or rental cars. And crucial for economic development both in Connecticut and Massachusetts as Bradley works to better connect planes with trains and buses and connect the airport better with Springfield and Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Comes And Goes#Mcdonald#All American#Espn
outdoors.org

Bolton Notch Mohegan Loop to Flag Rock, Bolton, Moderate.

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Short hike leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy your own July 4 festivities. Roughly 3 mile hike by interesting pond. Walk in the footprints of Uncas on the Mohegan Loop to a Patriotic spot - Painted Flag Rock. Leashed dogs OK. Bring water and a snack to eat at Flag Rock. Joint hike with New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet at 9:00 am for 9:15 am sharp start at Bolton Notch commuter lot on Rtes. 6 and 44 in Bolton. Directions: From I-384 East, take exit 5, left at end of exit, right at next light onto Rtes. 6 and 44, drive to crest of hill and as you begin to drive down hill on highway entrance near Georgina's Restaurant/ strip mall, take left towards commuter lot.
BOLTON, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

New Priest at Sacred Heart Church

When Father Joseph Keough first came to Suffield in the summer of 1994, he served as a deacon at Sacred Heart Church with Father Ted Raczynski as his mentor and Father Stephen Sledesky as assistant pastor. His experience with these two priests helped to seal his decision on becoming a priest. He had no idea that someday he would return to this church as pastor. The whole situation became very real to him when he celebrated his first Mass as pastor as he walked down the aisle at Sacred Heart Church.
SUFFIELD, CT
Turnto10.com

Truck accident causes delays on I-95 in Stonington, Connecticut

(WJAR) — An accident involving a box truck is causing delays on I-95 in Stonington, according to the Connecticut State Police. The incident happened on the southbound lanes near exit 90. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known. Police are asking residents to seek an alternative route.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
talkofthesound.com

Connecticut Man Arrested in Rye for Felony DWI

RYE, NY (July 2, 2022) — A Connecticut man was arrested on DWI charges after the vehicle he was driving, a Mercedes sedan, struck a utility pole. Daniel Gomez-Ayora, age 37, of West Haven, Connecticut, was arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and for failing to have a court ordered interlock device installed on his motor vehicle, a Misdemeanor.
RYE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy