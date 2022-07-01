ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Main Line chamber’s annual awards honor business leadership

By Donna Rovins
Daily Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a “Celebration of Leadership” when members of the Main Line Chamber of Commerce came together to present the chamber’s annual business awards and recognize the graduates of the newest Leadership Main Line community leadership program. A total of seven winners in several leadership categories...

www.dailylocal.com

Daily Local News

Phoenixville Public Library offers in-person and online programs

Phoenixville Public Library invites you to “Talkin’ Baseball with Julian & Lou” on Tuesday, July 5, at 7 PM at the library. Join Phoenixville’s Julian McCracken and Lou Beccaria as they lead a lively discussion of major league baseball while giving you the opportunity for you to show off your favorite piece of baseball memorabilia. Attendees will be asked to share their memories of the first major league baseball game they ever attended and players that they have met, play “MLB Commissioner for a Day,” and voice their opinion on players they feel have been shut out of the Hall of Fame or who should never have been elected. Along the way, Julian and Lou will interject baseball trivia questions for some small prizes. And feel free to bring along your favorite baseball memorabilia item for a “show and tell.” Phoenixville’s Julian McCracken is a former General Manager of the Reading Phillies and member of the Reading Baseball Hall of Fame who later worked for ProCards in Pottstown and Fleer Trading Cards in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Phoenixville resident Lou Beccaria is the former President and CEO of the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation and has played high school, college, and semi-pro baseball in Philadelphia, coached youth baseball and written about baseball. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/talkin-baseball or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Legacy of land in Landenberg

FRANKLIN — Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey had lived in the rural reaches of Franklin Township, near the village of Landenberg, for more than 30 years. She and her husband kept a small farm with a 19th-century farmhouse, and while they gardened the 15-acre property, she was dedicated to keeping it largely as nature had intended it.
LANDENBERG, PA
Daily Local News

MusicWorks celebrates 20 years of creating music to help and heal

HAVERFORD — Music wafts from a room, along with the sound of hollow sticks tapping, feet dancing and giggles of delight. It’s a midweek music therapy class at Havertown’s MusicWorks and participants, ages 3-6, on this particular day, couldn’t look or sound any happier. MusicWorks is...
HAVERTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

C-SPAN invites Devon Preparatory School teacher to collaborate on classroom content

WASHINGTON — Jane Highley, a teacher at Devon Preparatory School, has been selected as one of five participants in C-SPAN’s 2022 Teacher Fellowship Program. Highley will collaborate with C-SPAN’s Education Relations team for four weeks to create content for C-SPAN Classroom, a free online teaching resource. Highley...
DEVON, PA
Daily Local News

Camp Rainbow centers kids through yoga

In 2016 Stefania Maiale had a kidney transplant due to a genetic disease at age 36. The elementary school teacher had a 6-year-old son at the time as well as a three-year-old yoga studio. Maiale, who lives in Montgomery County, recalled it was a challenging time in her life, but...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

A 71-year-old West Chester woman was gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, officials said. The woman, whose name was not released, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they returned to their vehicle at a trailhead near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday, park officials said in a release.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

