Seven Hills, OH

Seven Hills veteran Joe Burdick’s love for the U.S. flag is evident in his creations

By Brenda Cain, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio – Joe Burdick makes no apology for his love of the Stars and Stripes. He fought for the flag. And now, as a veteran of the U.S. Navy, he uses that love and devotion to create art pieces with the hope that those who see them will realize...

So you had an abortion? #MeToo.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One-in-four women has had an abortion before the age of 45. That’s what the statistics say. That means that everyone knows at least someone who has had an abortion, even if you don’t know who they are. I am white. I have college education...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mayors’ challenge - a summer of kindness can benefit us all: Richard Bain and Georgine Welo

CLEVELAND -- This year, we have witnessed mass shootings, school shootings and drive-by shootings throughout our nation. Despite boundaries and welcome signs that differentiate states and municipalities, these trends — and toxic incivility — affect us all. No mayor can protect every inch of a city, and no superintendent can protect every inch of a school.
POLITICS
Doors were flung open for the first time for the Richfield Heritage Preserve

The Richfield Joint Recreation District held an open house on June 12 as a celebration of all that has been accomplished since the combined Richfield Village and Township property owners agreed to purchase the former Girl Scout camp. It was the first time since 2014 that residents were able to go into several of the buildings that were saved from demolition and have been stabilized.
RICHFIELD, OH
Why are so many NE Ohio communities opting out of backyard firecracker use?

Starting yesterday, under a new state law passed last fall, regular folks can possess consumer-grade fireworks, like firecrackers and bottle rockets, and set them off in their own backyards or on others’ property, with permission, during certain celebratory times. Those holidays include the three days around July 4, on New Year’s Eve and during a number of other holidays and holiday weekends.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tall ships set sail in Cleveland in July

The spectacle of tall sailing ships will dock along the shores of Lake Erie in Cleveland for four days this month. The Tall Ships Festival gives landlubbers a chance to glimpse, step aboard, and even set sail during a celebration from July 7-10, 2022. There’s fun for those who choose...
CLEVELAND, OH
They’re baaaack! Yep, it’s mayfly season along Lake Erie 2022 (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’re wondering how the health of Lake Erie is doing from year to year, just keep an eye out for the annual return of the mayflies. Mayfly season is in full swing across cities and towns along the shore of the lake, and the little critters can be seen clinging to walls and swarming around lamp posts at night as they emerge from their 2-year home under the water in the lake. Once they emerge, they only live 2-3 days before dying off.
POLITICS
Cheap, unique and all over my house: the thrill of shopping vintage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I work from a big wood teacher’s desk, painted white and scored from Facebook Marketplace. I sit at an old wood teacher’s chair, snagged from auction when my alma mater was demolished. A vintage aqua typewriter from a flea market sits on my book shelf, below a vintage Miami University pennant from an antique shop. Next to frames of vintage swimsuits, and a flowered Jantzen swim cap bought off eBay.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Chris Ronayne Announces Abortion Policy Plans for Cuyahoga County

Democratic candidate for Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne announced Friday a suite of policy proposals to ensure reproductive protection in Cuyahoga County. Ronayne said he would immediately assemble a "Women's Health Action Team" composed of medical professionals, reproductive health experts and those with lived experiences of abortion. He said he introduce legislation in Cuyahoga County Council to prohibit the use of county funds for investigations into abortion care. And, just like Cleveland Mayor Just Bibb and city council are currently exploring at the city level, he wants to ensure that reproductive healthcare is covered under county health insurance plans. To further financially provide for county employees, he said he would institute a travel reimbursement policy for employees that must travel to receive reproductive healthcare services.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Car cruise, award show in Commerce Park

Team Prodigy216 will present a car cruise and award show from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 31 at 23215 Commerce Park Drive in Beachwood. The free event is for all ages and will feature a disc jockey, food, prizes, 50/50 raffle and trophies for cars entered. For more information, visit...
BEACHWOOD, OH
