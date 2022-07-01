Seven Hills veteran Joe Burdick’s love for the U.S. flag is evident in his creations

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’re wondering how the health of Lake Erie is doing from year to year, just keep an eye out for the annual return of the mayflies. Mayfly season is in full swing across cities and towns along the shore of the lake, and the little critters can be seen clinging to walls and swarming around lamp posts at night as they emerge from their 2-year home under the water in the lake. Once they emerge, they only live 2-3 days before dying off.

