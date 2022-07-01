ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Local Teen Remains in Jail After Stealing a Car in Sheboygan, Fleeing from Police in Manitowoc

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

A local 17-year-old male remains in the Manitowoc County Jail on charges of eluding an officer and obstructing an officer.

www.seehafernews.com

WBAY Green Bay

Man in custody following Manitowoc SWAT situation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County SWAT situation ended with one man in custody Sunday. The Manitowoc Police Department responded to the 1200 block of South Seventeenth Street for a report of a suicidal man with a handgun in his garage. Offers heard the man left the garage and...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-2-22 fdl police officer injured while making arrest

A Fond du Lac police officer was injured while taking a Fond du Lac man wanted on a felony warrant into custody. Shortly before 6:30pm Friday officers were in the 100 block of Forest Avenue looking to arrest the man when a short foot chase ensued. A Fond du Lac police officer received a shoulder injury when he tackled the subject to the ground. The officer was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was treated and released. The officer is a ten year veteran of the Police Department. A loaded handgun was found on the subject during the arrest. The 20-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting, Felony Bail Jumping, Felony Probation and Parole Warrant, and was held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

Fatal crash leaves one dead in Manitowoc County

Newton, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say a single vehicle crash left one woman dead yesterday, on July 2, at 4:35 p.m. Police say the victim was a 47-year-old woman. The crash happened on I-43, north of Carstens Lake Road, within the town of Newton. Officials say an 18-year-old Illinois...
NEWTON, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Sheboygan, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Illinois woman dies in Manitowoc County crash

TOWNSHIP OF NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 47-year-old Illinois woman died in a single vehicle rollover crash Saturday night. Deputies and emergency medical service crews responded to Interstate 43, north of Carstens Lake Road, around 4:35 p.m. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said an 18-year-old woman from Illinois was driving...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man walking on I-43 tased, taken for mental evaluation

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies responded to a man walking on I-43 southbound near Keefe Avenue Sunday morning, July 3. Around 8:30 a.m., sheriff's officials said responding deputies tried convincing the man to get off the freeway, but he "ignored and resisted" those attempts. A Taser was deployed after...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Second three-year-old shot in two days

MILWAUKEE – For the second day in a row, a three-year-old child has been shot in Milwaukee. The latest incident happened around 7:35 p.m. Saturday, July 2nd. Officers were called to a residence near 52nd and North for a report of a three-year-old who had been shot. Police say...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting of 55-year-old man on 12th and Keefe Saturday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 a 55-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 12th St. and Keefe Ave. The man presented himself to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. According to police an argument preceded the shooting. Milwaukee Police are seeking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Hit-and-run on Waukesha's south side

7:05 p.m. Thursday — A caller in the 1900 block of Cliff-Alex Court reported that their 11-year-old daughter was hit while riding her bike and the child didn’t get the license plate number. An accident report was created. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe...
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert for missing Fond du Lac man last seen Saturday morning

BERLIN, Wis. - The Berlin Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 73-year-old Fond du Lac man last seen in Berlin around 6 a.m. Saturday, July 2. Lee Edwin William is described as a white male, 5'11", 179 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a white flannel shirt and possibly eyeglasses.
BERLIN, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Look-alike splatter gun used in Bay Beach robbery

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Police Department says they have responded to an increase in calls involving gel or splatter guns that look like real weapons. Since June 5, Green Bay Police have investigated 18 incidents involving air guns that fire small gel balls, including a robbery Wednesday at Bay Beach Amusement Park.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Movie Tavern shooting; 1 wounded, police say

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside the Movie Tavern theater at Brookfield Square early Saturday morning, July 2. As a holiday weekend meant for celebration began with violence, one shopper who spoke to FOX6 News said she is worried about safety – and not just in Brookfield.
BROOKFIELD, WI

