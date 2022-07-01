ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Jimmy Breen lived a life as colorful as the murals he painted around St. Petersburg

By Gabrielle Calise
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhS0x_0gRqnX7w00
Muralist Jimmy Breen is seen in this undated handout photo. Breen died unexpectedly on June 20. He was 37.

ST. PETERSBURG — When Jimmy Breen was selected to work on a SHINE mural in 2019, quite a few obstacles stood between him and the tall, blank wall that was his canvas.

The building, 1701 Central, was under construction, and tucked right next to the interstate. A protruding tree branch blocked his path to the structure. Breen and his then-business partner, Anthony Freese, only had one lift, and limited time to wrap up their design before the end of the festival. But Breen kept at it.

“He just had such a positive attitude about things,” said Jenee Priebe, director of the SHINE Mural Festival. “He was the person that really believed anything is possible. If you had a dream, Jimmy would help you get there, no questions asked.”

Breen and Freese folded plenty of good omens into their pink, yellow and turquoise mural: a four-leaf clover. A horseshoe. A penny flipped heads-side-up.

“That was the concept they came up with, was how lucky we are to live in St. Pete,” Priebe said. “And how lucky we are to be alive and do what we get to do.”

Breen died on June 20. He was 37 years old. His family has asked people to make donations to the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance in his memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCLXI_0gRqnX7w00
Jimmy Breen and Anthony Freese, who co-owned Wax & Hive, painted Lucky You, is at 1701 Central Avenue during the 2019 SHINE Mural Festival. Their piece is 18 feet wide and 42 feet high and can be seen from I-275 North. [ Courtesy of Jimmy Fashner ]

Breen’s life was filled with many things he enjoyed doing. He was a prominent local muralist, splashing color on restaurants, businesses and walls around St. Petersburg. He opened his own advertising and design firm while working as an illustrator for big-time musicians and record labels, creating T-shirts and posters for Lizzo, Cardi B, Wu Tang Clan and the Grateful Dead. He carved out time to support the St. Petersburg chapter of Creative Mornings, a monthly breakfast lecture series aimed to unite and inspire local innovators.

“He lived a lot of lives in the short period of time that he had,” said his sister-in-law, Dana Tafelski. “As much as it’s horrible, I think he lived the life that he would have wanted to.”

Breen grew up in Indianapolis and then Florida, said his younger brother Jason Breen. Inspired by the Marvel Comics he bought with his allowance, Breen started drawing at a young age. He was just 19 years old when he started a T-shirt company called Heartcore, but he quickly earned a spot traveling on the Vans Warped Tour, selling his clothes across the country. Numerous bands took notice.

“People liked his art and they liked his style and they wanted Jimmy Breen designs for themselves,” his brother said.

Breen tried studying international business at the University of South Florida, but it didn’t stick. According to an interview Breen did with St. Pete Catalyst, a shift came after Fall Out Boy’s first album in 2003. Breen realized the band’s label, Fueled By Ramen, was located on Hillsborough Avenue — the same street where he lived at the time. He walked to the office to introduce himself and left in charge of merchandise production. That job led to later work with Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0gRqnX7w00

Breen continued to whip out designs as a freelance illustrator for nearly a decade before deciding to get some formal illustration training. He enrolled in USF St. Petersburg’s graphic design program. That’s where he met Julia, who would become his wife.

He quickly became part of the family, said Tafelski, who is Julia’s sister.

“He would come over and arrange a movie night for all of us,” she said. “He would get snacks from the store or make a big dinner and we’d all eat together.”

Breen loved to travel with his wife and was enamored with their floppy-tongued Shih Tzu, named Lil Uzi Derp. He was known to put on a string of movie trailers and reality TV shows like “90 Day Fiance.” He enjoyed fine dining, embarking on ice cream runs and battling with his father-in-law to grab the check first.

And he loved starting his days in his hot tub.

“It’s where he came up with a lot of his ideas,” said Paul Rose, Tafelski’s boyfriend and a close friend of Breen’s. “He’d jump into the hot tub and he’d go, ‘Alright, this is what I’m thinking.’”

One of those ideas was Wax & Hive, an illustration studio that Breen built with Freese around 2017 and ran for several years. The team worked out of a storefront next to Chad Mize’s gallery on Ninth Street N.

“He had an idea of making it a presence in the community,” Rose said. “Within a year and a half, it was one of the biggest in-house illustration studios in downtown St. Pete for all the major cool new restaurants and everything.”

While managing Wax & Hive, Breen continued to work for Warner Music Group. By 2017, he’d become a senior illustrator. The Dalai Lama commissioned him to create fliers for the annual Tibet House fundraiser. More recently, Breen traveled to Willie Nelson’s property in Luck, Texas, to create merchandise and art installations for the Luck Reunion.

Breen saved his desk work for during the day and would wobble up on tall lifts to paint walls around town in the early morning or late evening hours. “Make big art” was his mantra, and it showed in his portfolio of murals: A pinup with a half-skull face sprawled outside of No Vacancy. Melting smiley faces hovering above Sunshine Kitty Catfe. Massive floating bread loaves on the side of wholesale bakery Lantmannen Unibake USA, which can be seen from Interstate 275.

“That was just his nature, to be so go go go,” said Tafelski, who also worked with Breen at Wax & Hive. “I think you could tell just by talking to him that he always had a lot going on, and he loved it.”

Even when his days were packed, he made time for the people he cared about.

“He was generous with so many things — with his advice, with his talent, with his time and his ideas,” said Tara Segall, founder of the St. Pete chapter of Creative Mornings, an international collective with over 220 groups.

Segall grabbed coffee with Breen over six years ago when she was dreaming of starting a local chapter. He was the first speaker she booked, and over the years his connections around Tampa Bay brought in many other speakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fT2RE_0gRqnX7w00
Muralist Jimmy Breen is seen working the merchandise table at a Creative Mornings St. Pete event in this undated handout photo. He designed the T-shirts behind him and frequently used the motto, "Hey. You're Great," which he also painted on a wall near Vertical Ventures. [ Photo by Stephen Zane ]

When he found out that Segall was paying for supplies out of pocket (all Creative Mornings events are free to attend), he pitched setting up a merchandise table. Breen designed and donated T-shirts and artwork to raise funds. It kept the group afloat for years.

“Our story, as special as it feels to us, isn’t that unique,” Segall said. “Jimmy’s wife, Julia, wrote a sweet caption when she announced his passing and she said, ‘Jimmy has a way of making everyone feel special and seen.’ That’s really accurate.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

National lifeguard shortage strains Tampa Bay beaches, pools

Zoe Baumeister grabbed a personal flotation device and sprinted into the surf at Clearwater Beach, dolphin-diving through the waves. When she reached a swimmer needing help, Baumeister, 12, waved her hand and two other girls plunged into the water. Together they carried the swimmer back to shore, completing a water rescue drill that was part of a junior lifeguard camp organized by lifeguards with Clearwater Fire and Rescue.
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete Muralist Jimmy Breen Dead, But Lives on

It was rare to see Jimmy Breen without a mustache-framed smile on his face. The 37-year-old muralist and illustrator is a household name in the St. Petersburg arts community, and on June 20, he was reported dead. The cause of death has not been publicly released. To the people close...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Thanks, Paul Tash, for all that you did for the Times and for the Tampa Bay community | Letters

‘He became the paper’: For Tampa Bay Times’ Paul Tash, a legacy of change | June 26. Although only a casual acquaintance, I feel like I’m saying goodbye to an old, cherished friend. And though I am apparently only three years his junior, I consider him a wise old man — or should I better say elder statesman? Paul Tash says he joined the Tampa Bay Times 44 years ago. I moved to St. Petersburg 40 years ago, wet behind the ears, dirt poor and fresh out of Florida’s flagship law school.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
travelawaits.com

My 6 Favorite Hikes Near Tampa, Florida

There is much more to do in Tampa than savoring a Cuban sandwich, watching the NFL Buccaneers or MLB Rays play, or spending the day at Busch Gardens. In fact, the outdoor recreation found in the Tampa area is incredible from paddle boarding to kayaking and yes, even hiking. Now,...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Shinedown is playing a free concert in St. Pete on Friday

Shinedown is currently in between dates in South Dakota and Europe, so it's pretty wild to see the popular Jacksonville hard-rock band scheduled to play a free concert at St. Petersburg's Daddy Kool Records tomorrow, Friday, July 1. A rep for Shinedown told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that the show...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete named “best-run” city in Florida

July 2, 2022 - WalletHub recently named St. Petersburg the best-managed city in the state and its economy the second-best in the nation. The personal finance website compared the operating efficiency of the largest 150 cities to determine the effectiveness of local leadership. That included creating a “Quality of Services” based on 38 metrics across six categories, which WalletHub then measured against a city’s per-capita budget. St. Pete ranked first in Florida and 41st in the U.S. The city’s economic efficiency ranking fared even better, placing second in the nation. Austin, Texas, ranked first. View the full list here.
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

5 Things One Florida Couple Loves About Their 55+ Community, Plus 3 Things They Don’t

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. Where to retire is as important as when to retire. For Joe and Julie Hederman, the “where” landed them in Florida. Living in St. Louis, they were ready to escape the unpredictable winter weather. The warmer temperatures and year-round access to their favorite activities motivated their decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Art#Petersburg#Shine
Tampa Bay Times

Why I love America, warts and all | Column

Every year around the Fourth of July I find myself reflecting on a beautiful speech by Frederick Douglass, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” I think solemnly and regretfully about the historical wrongs in our country, that a country could unironically celebrate its freedom, while 15% of our population ironically had no liberty to speak of. I think about my own Tampa’s recent history, and the intentional “forgetting” of Black cemeteries, now built over and “memorialized” by drab beige strip malls. I think of our shameful past, but I’m not weighed down with hate for our country but hope for what it can continue to be.
TAMPA, FL
WSVN-TV

A Florida county is quarantining after discovery of invasive Giant African land snail

(CNN) — A Florida county is under quarantine due to the discovery of a fast-growing population of invasive giant African land snails. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed there were giant African land snails in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County on June 23, according to FDACS’ website.
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Scaredy Cat? Not really – Wednesday’s partially deaf, so she’s not always going to hear people approaching her. But… that means you need to learn to communicate with her differently, and many people don’t want to take the time, which is why she’s been in a shelter for months. This 3-year-old kitty can hear loud noises, but no doors opening or footsteps, so she needs a human who can learn to get her attention without scaring her. When someone is patient and respectful, Wednesday’s an affectionate, friendly cat. Despite her hearing loss, she’s a chatterbox with a raspy little meow. She will thrive in a home where she doesn’t have to compete for attention.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
tinyhousetalk.com

Cabin with 5 Acres in Zolfo Springs, Florida for $250,000

This is a tiny cabin with 5 acres in Zolfo Springs, Florida for $250,000. 5 acres with 407′ frontage to Charlie Creek with electricity, a working well, and high speed internet via satellite. Don’t miss other interesting tiny homes and cabins like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter...
ZOLFO SPRINGS, FL
Bay News 9

Despite storms, Tampa abortion advocates march on

TAMPA, Fla. – Amid the cracks of thunder and sounds of raindrops falling, chants could be heard throughout downtown Tampa on Saturday afternoon. The sounds of "my body, my choice!" could be heard for blocks as roughly 300 protesters approached the steps of the courthouse. There, passing traffic honked...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy