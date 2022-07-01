ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Main Line chamber’s annual awards honor business leadership

By Donna Rovins
Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a “Celebration of Leadership” when members of the Main Line Chamber of Commerce came together to present the chamber’s annual business awards and recognize the graduates of the newest Leadership Main Line community leadership program. A total of seven winners in several leadership categories...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Downingtown Borough Police Department Is Accepting Applications

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Downingtown Borough Police Department recently announced it is now accepting applications for the position of full-time police officer. This agency offers a comprehensive benefits package and a starting salary of $72,000. If you are interested in becoming a police officer, submit an application to the department,
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

The Best Historical Places in Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a dose of history, Chester County, Pennsylvania is the place to be. This county is home to some of the best historical places in the state! Whether you’re interested in colonial history or the Civil War, there’s something for everyone here. In this article, we will take a look at the best historical places in Chester County. We’ll provide information on what makes each one so special and why you should visit them!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Half-Million Dollar State Grant Will Graduate Collegeville’s Eye Appeal to the Next Level

Among the Collegeville improvement projects being funded by the state is a plan to renovate and relocate its Borough Hall. Collegeville’s southeastern portal — the 400 Block of Main Street — is in line for a facelift. Financing the improvements is a $500,000 grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). State Sen. Katie Muth announced the investment.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Something’s Clearly ‘Happening’ at Ambler Savings Bank

Ambler Savings Bank makes 2022 Montco Happening List, spotlighted for its excellence as a community bank with a reputation for personal service. Ambler Savings Bank was voted Best Bank in Montgomery County by customers, a ranking published by the 2022 Montco Happening List. The countywide feedback initiative celebrates the area’s...
AMBLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Haverford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Radnor Township, PA
City
Wynnewood, PA
City
Lower Merion Township, PA
City
Newtown Square, PA
City
Paoli, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Business
City
Newtown, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Narberth, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority to hold 1st meeting July 6

READING, Pa. – A little more than two months after it was officially formed, the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority will hold its first meeting Wednesday, July 6. The inaugural meeting of the SRPRA will largely be organizational, with the election of officers, adoption of bylaws and selection of a permanent office for the organization, among other initial tasks.
READING, PA
Mercury

Pottstown cites High Street churches for feeding the needy

POTTSTOWN — Two High Street churches that provide free meals, essentials and services to those in need have been cited by the borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church” by undertaking those activities. Oddly, although other churches in town provide many of the same...
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Leadership#Main Line#Ugi Corp#Isett Associates Inc#Verify Protect#The Haverford Trust Co#Cfo
MyChesCo

Chester County Hospital Is Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Cardiovascular Care

WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Hospital has received FOUR American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based procedures for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Property tax and rent rebate program deadline extended in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians are now getting property tax and rental rebate disbursements. More than 260,000 older and disabled Pennsylvanias have applied through the Pennsylvania Rebate Program for rent and property taxes paid last year. For those wanting to apply, the deadline has been extended this year to December 31. You can find an application and requirements at this link.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

Phoenixville Public Library offers in-person and online programs

Phoenixville Public Library invites you to “Talkin’ Baseball with Julian & Lou” on Tuesday, July 5, at 7 PM at the library. Join Phoenixville’s Julian McCracken and Lou Beccaria as they lead a lively discussion of major league baseball while giving you the opportunity for you to show off your favorite piece of baseball memorabilia. Attendees will be asked to share their memories of the first major league baseball game they ever attended and players that they have met, play “MLB Commissioner for a Day,” and voice their opinion on players they feel have been shut out of the Hall of Fame or who should never have been elected. Along the way, Julian and Lou will interject baseball trivia questions for some small prizes. And feel free to bring along your favorite baseball memorabilia item for a “show and tell.” Phoenixville’s Julian McCracken is a former General Manager of the Reading Phillies and member of the Reading Baseball Hall of Fame who later worked for ProCards in Pottstown and Fleer Trading Cards in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Phoenixville resident Lou Beccaria is the former President and CEO of the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation and has played high school, college, and semi-pro baseball in Philadelphia, coached youth baseball and written about baseball. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/talkin-baseball or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Mercury

Pottstown gears up for July 4th fun

POTTSTOWN — It’s almost time for the fireworks folks. They will be held at 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Did you know you can get premium parking for the fireworks? It costs $25 per car load of people, so pick someone with a big car. Those with a premium...
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Upper Uwchlan Township Board of Supervisors to Conduct Public Hearing on Ordinance to Eliminate F1 and F2 Flexible Development Overlay District

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA — The Upper Uwchlan Township Board of Supervisors recently announced that they will be conducting a public hearing on July 18, 2022, to consider and possibly adopt an Ordinance proposing to eliminate the F1 and F2 Flexible Development Overlay District from the Township Zoning Map. This would effectively remove the ability of property owners in these districts to apply for special exceptions that allow for more flexible development.
UPPER UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Judy Ward, Judy Schwank

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about the latest updates on the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania distributing $121M in property tax/rent rebate funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Friday, 260,294 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling roughly $121.7 million, the Department of Revenue announced. The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. As specified by law, rebate distributions cannot begin until...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy