Boyertown saw region’s largest wave of students fleeing to cyber during pandemic

Phoenixville Public Library invites you to “Talkin’ Baseball with Julian & Lou” on Tuesday, July 5, at 7 PM at the library. Join Phoenixville’s Julian McCracken and Lou Beccaria as they lead a lively discussion of major league baseball while giving you the opportunity for you to show off your favorite piece of baseball memorabilia. Attendees will be asked to share their memories of the first major league baseball game they ever attended and players that they have met, play “MLB Commissioner for a Day,” and voice their opinion on players they feel have been shut out of the Hall of Fame or who should never have been elected. Along the way, Julian and Lou will interject baseball trivia questions for some small prizes. And feel free to bring along your favorite baseball memorabilia item for a “show and tell.” Phoenixville’s Julian McCracken is a former General Manager of the Reading Phillies and member of the Reading Baseball Hall of Fame who later worked for ProCards in Pottstown and Fleer Trading Cards in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Phoenixville resident Lou Beccaria is the former President and CEO of the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation and has played high school, college, and semi-pro baseball in Philadelphia, coached youth baseball and written about baseball. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/talkin-baseball or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO