Boyertown, PA

Boyertown saw region’s largest wave of students fleeing to cyber during pandemic

By Evan Brandt
Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoyertown School District saw the region’s most explosive one-year exodus of students moving to cyber charter schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state enrollment tuition figures assembled and analyzed in a report by an advocacy group. And that exodus added $5.4 million to the district’s costs between...

www.pottsmerc.com

MyChesCo

Downingtown Borough Police Department Is Accepting Applications

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Downingtown Borough Police Department recently announced it is now accepting applications for the position of full-time police officer. This agency offers a comprehensive benefits package and a starting salary of $72,000. If you are interested in becoming a police officer, submit an application to the department,
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

The Best Historical Places in Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a dose of history, Chester County, Pennsylvania is the place to be. This county is home to some of the best historical places in the state! Whether you’re interested in colonial history or the Civil War, there’s something for everyone here. In this article, we will take a look at the best historical places in Chester County. We’ll provide information on what makes each one so special and why you should visit them!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority to hold 1st meeting July 6

READING, Pa. – A little more than two months after it was officially formed, the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority will hold its first meeting Wednesday, July 6. The inaugural meeting of the SRPRA will largely be organizational, with the election of officers, adoption of bylaws and selection of a permanent office for the organization, among other initial tasks.
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

$500,000 added to PPL electric bill assistance program

Allentown, Pa. — The PPL Foundation, PPL Electric Utilities' charitable arm, has added a $500,000 contribution to a utility bill assistance program. The program, called Operation HELP, provides financial assistance to income-eligible families that are struggling with energy bills. The half-million dollar contribution was made after observing near-universal rising costs of living, according to PPL Foundation president Ryan Hill. “Rising costs have presented new challenges for many individuals and families,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Mercury

Pottstown cites High Street churches for feeding the needy

POTTSTOWN — Two High Street churches that provide free meals, essentials and services to those in need have been cited by the borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church” by undertaking those activities. Oddly, although other churches in town provide many of the same...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Boulevard, Upper Macungie Township. The global chemical and gas company plans to develop a hydrogen terminal in the Netherlands with...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Gulph Road in Upper Merion and Tredyffrin Townships

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Gulph Road between Outer Line Drive and Richards Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, beginning Wednesday, July 6, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, December 2.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Person
Daniel Boone
Times News

Lanternflies continue to plague area

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture doesn’t mince its words when it comes to the spotted lanternfly. “Kill it. Squash it. Smash it. Just get rid of it,” the department notes in a recent public service announcement. The invasive species is native to Asia and was first spotted in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Berks health official urges vigilance amid rising COVID case numbers

A Berks County health official is urging residents to not shun testing for COVID-19 as cases rise, so the medical community can get a better picture of the spread. The latest incarnation of the illness does not appear to be as severe as previous variants and subvariants but it also appears from anecdotal evidence that there are many more cases than are being recorded.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Elstein retires from Valley Oral Surgery

Mark P. Elstein, DMD, retired at the end of June from Valley Oral Surgery, a premier provider of oral surgery and dental implants in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. Elstein joined Valley Oral Surgery in September 2020 after practicing privately for over 40 years in Quakertown. He is leaving the practice in the care of Drs. Robert Laski, Jaime Cernansky, and Niral Parikh.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
#Tuition Payments#Tax Bills#Charters#Boyertown School District#Boyertown Schools#Commonwealth#Research For Action
MONTCO.Today

Half-Million Dollar State Grant Will Graduate Collegeville’s Eye Appeal to the Next Level

Among the Collegeville improvement projects being funded by the state is a plan to renovate and relocate its Borough Hall.Image via Collegeville Borough at Facebook. Collegeville’s southeastern portal — the 400 Block of Main Street — is in line for a facelift. Financing the improvements is a $500,000 grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). State Sen. Katie Muth announced the investment.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Mercury

Phoenixville Public Library offers in-person and online programs

Phoenixville Public Library invites you to “Talkin’ Baseball with Julian & Lou” on Tuesday, July 5, at 7 PM at the library. Join Phoenixville’s Julian McCracken and Lou Beccaria as they lead a lively discussion of major league baseball while giving you the opportunity for you to show off your favorite piece of baseball memorabilia. Attendees will be asked to share their memories of the first major league baseball game they ever attended and players that they have met, play “MLB Commissioner for a Day,” and voice their opinion on players they feel have been shut out of the Hall of Fame or who should never have been elected. Along the way, Julian and Lou will interject baseball trivia questions for some small prizes. And feel free to bring along your favorite baseball memorabilia item for a “show and tell.” Phoenixville’s Julian McCracken is a former General Manager of the Reading Phillies and member of the Reading Baseball Hall of Fame who later worked for ProCards in Pottstown and Fleer Trading Cards in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Phoenixville resident Lou Beccaria is the former President and CEO of the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation and has played high school, college, and semi-pro baseball in Philadelphia, coached youth baseball and written about baseball. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/talkin-baseball or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Mercury

Almac Group plans expansion of its Lower Salford HQ

HARRISBURG — Almac Group, a global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, is expanding its North American headquarters in Montgomery County and will create 355 new jobs through the project. “It’s truly a testament to what our commonwealth has to offer, when an internationally successful company like the Almac...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Fireworks End Packed Day at Upper Perkiomen Hometown 4th

EAST GREENVILLE PA – The Upper Perkiomen “Hometown 4th of July Celebration,” sponsored by the Upper Perkiomen Rotary Club, will run Monday (July 4, 2022) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at New Goshenhoppen Park, 618 3rd St., and offer a day filled with activities culminating with fireworks scheduled to start at about 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted for parking.
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Trees down, power out in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple trees fell in Lancaster County on Saturday as a result of heavy storms in the area. Several trees fell into houses and power lines. As a result, city officials shut the power grid down. Officials are working now to extract the fallen trees from...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Chester County Hospital Is Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Cardiovascular Care

WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Hospital has received FOUR American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based procedures for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Crystal Cave near Kutztown celebrates 150th anniversary

Historic Crystal Cave near Kutztown celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Grand Illumination of the cave on July 16. “The significance of this anniversary is called The Grand Illumination which happened on May 25, 1872 when the cave was first opened to the public. It was also proclaimed that day as Pennsylvania’s Greatest Natural Wonder,” said Jim DeLong, President, Crystal Cave. “We are unique because of our ornate formations and diamond-like crystals. We are also the first show cave in Pennsylvania and 5th oldest to be open in the country. I would like to think that visitors have an educating and memorable experience of the beauty of nature underground.”
KUTZTOWN, PA

