ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Roundup: Paints split at Johnstown, return home tonight

By Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania — The Chillicothe Paints didn't get many hits on Thursday, but the ones they managed proved critical in earning a series split with host Johnstown.

Homers by Tim Orr and Kade Wroot were among only five Paints hits in a 7-4 Prospect League win at Sargent Stadium at The Point.

Four of the Paints' hits went extra bases, while all but one of their total hits came in the first six innings off Mill Rats starters Josh Cottrill, who fell to 1-4.

Mike Sprockett's two-run triple to right field in the first inning sent the Paints up, 2-0. Wroot and Orr homered in the fourth and fifth, respectively, to double the lead.

Santrel Farmer's two-run double extended the Chillicothe lead to 7-1 in the eighth, but the Mill Rats didn't go down without conflict.

Pete Capobianco singled home a run in the ninth to cut the lead to 7-2 off reliever Seth Evans, who surrendered five hits and walked a batter in the ninth. But after Alex Kribbs' two-run single got the Rats within three, Evans got the final out to end the threat.

Paints starter Justin Diefenbach overcame six walks in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. He allowed four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts.

Todd Bangston and Nick Lallathin, who struck out all four batters he faced, combined for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Cottrill allowed four hits and four earned runs. He threw 50 strikes among his 72 pitches.

The Paints (18-10) will host Johnstown at 7:05 p.m. tonight. The first 500 fans will receive a reusable Paints grocery bag.

Circleville tops Post 757 at Lancaster: The Chillicothe Post 757 baseball team dropped a 12-4 decision to Circleville in the Lancaster Classic at Beavers Field.

Post 757 also played Lancaster Senior Legion, but results were not available.

No details were available.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Roundup: Paints split at Johnstown, return home tonight

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Previewing the 2022 Big Butler Fair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- County fair season has officially arrived -- and the Big Butler Fair will get things rolling here in Western Pennsylvania.As KDKA's John Shumway found out in a visit to the fairgrounds, there's a lot more to offer than funnel cakes and blue ribbons -- with plenty of family, traditions, and friendly competition for everyone to enjoy.For generations, the Big Butler Fair has marked a mid-summer gathering, only missing once during the Civil War and again two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic."This is number 166. The Big Butler Fair and families have been coming here as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Bridge honors fallen veteran, Johnstown native

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) held a bridge dedication for a veteran who lost their life during active duty in 2007. The dedication took place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the SFC Raymond R. Buchan Memorial Bridge on Washington Street in Johnstown. Buchan is a Johnstown native who served in the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: New faces to appear on Pittsburgh newscasts in July

Prepare to see several unfamiliar faces on local newscasts in the next month as stations restock their on-air ranks. The most notable on-air addition is the arrival this week of WTAE’s new weekday anchor, who will sit alongside Mike Clark during the 11 p.m. newscast. With or without the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
Chillicothe, OH
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Johnstown, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Circleville, OH
City
Johnstown, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Fourth of July weekend starts with a bang at Fort Ligonier

The Fourth of July weekend started with a bang during the Friday evening Cannons and Cocktails party at Fort Ligonier. The festivities included mock cannon firings in the hilltop stockade of the restored French and Indian War-era historical complex. Guests had an opportunity to sample a George Washington Rye Whiskey,...
LIGONIER, PA
american-rails.com

Monongahela Railway, The Biggest Little Coal Carrier

The Monongahela Railway (MGA) was incorporated for a singular purpose, to transport coal out of the rich northern Appalachian seams situated in West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It was formed as a joint operation of the Pennsylvania Railroad and New York Central-controlled Pittsburgh & Lake Erie to move black diamonds...
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
discovertheburgh.com

10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Evans
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Post-July 4 traffic interruptions planned in West Newton, Salem

Motorists traveling in Westmoreland County after the Fourth of July weekend will encounter a road closure in West Newton and Route 22 lane restrictions in Salem. PennDOT has announced drivers will be detoured around a section of West Newton’s East Main Street (Route 136) beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
WEST NEWTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person killed in Kiski crash

Kiski police are investigating after one person was killed when a vehicle and a motorcycle collided early Sunday, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. A second victim was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital. Emergency crews were called to the crash at Balsiger Road and State Route 56 in...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police looking for three teens after pursuit, crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for three teens who reportedly fled the scene of a crash after a pursuit with state police on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Tyrone Borough Police Department. The teens are described by police to be African American males, last seen in the area of the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Slyhoff’s Grave

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The great unknown of life after death has perplexed humankind since the dawn of time, and for many, the fear of the unknown leads to some curious circumstances. In northern Jefferson County during the late 1860s, a man named Richard Slyhoff died, but not before...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Tonight#The Chillicothe Paints#Prospect League
D9Sports.com

North Beats South Behind Three TDs By Ridgway’s Allegretto; RV duo of Bain and Gardlock, KC’s Garing Shine for South in Frank Varischetti All-Star Game

BROCKWAY, Pa. — Domenic Allegretto enjoyed the week leading up to the 7th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Game because he got the opportunity to get better acquainted with some of the players he considered arch rivals when he played football at Ridgway. He also got well acquainted with the...
RIDGWAY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville gas station offering deep gas discount on July 4

A Monroeville gas station will be the hottest spot in town on Monday, at least from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, when it lowers gas prices to $2.38 per gallon for regular unleaded. The Sunoco station along Haymaker Road will offer the deep discount through a program with the Americans for Prosperity in Pennsylvania (AFP-PA), according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Creation Festival brings Christian music to Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years off, the Creation Festival has returned, bringing one of the country’s largest Christian music festivals back to Huntingdon County. Church groups came from all over the country to experience the four day event. Creation Festival is held at the Agape Campground in Shirleysburg. Over 10,000 people attended […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WJAC TV

Fire Chief: Police investigating arson at abandoned Hornerstown building

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police are investigating a morning fire at an abandoned building in the Hornerstown-section of the city as arson, according to Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler. 911 officials say crews were dispatched to the blaze, located along the 800 block of Horner Street, around 9:30...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rostraver restaurant closed under deal with district attorney

A popular Rostraver restaurant and tavern that was the site of a double shooting early Sunday morning has been closed. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday in Rostraver her office reached an agreement with owner Debra Hardy Maley to permanently close Sweeney’s Steakhouse at 1713 Rostraver Road, before the July 4 holiday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
692
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy