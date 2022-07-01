Roundup: Paints split at Johnstown, return home tonight

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania — The Chillicothe Paints didn't get many hits on Thursday, but the ones they managed proved critical in earning a series split with host Johnstown.

Homers by Tim Orr and Kade Wroot were among only five Paints hits in a 7-4 Prospect League win at Sargent Stadium at The Point.

Four of the Paints' hits went extra bases, while all but one of their total hits came in the first six innings off Mill Rats starters Josh Cottrill, who fell to 1-4.

Mike Sprockett's two-run triple to right field in the first inning sent the Paints up, 2-0. Wroot and Orr homered in the fourth and fifth, respectively, to double the lead.

Santrel Farmer's two-run double extended the Chillicothe lead to 7-1 in the eighth, but the Mill Rats didn't go down without conflict.

Pete Capobianco singled home a run in the ninth to cut the lead to 7-2 off reliever Seth Evans, who surrendered five hits and walked a batter in the ninth. But after Alex Kribbs' two-run single got the Rats within three, Evans got the final out to end the threat.

Paints starter Justin Diefenbach overcame six walks in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. He allowed four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts.

Todd Bangston and Nick Lallathin, who struck out all four batters he faced, combined for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Cottrill allowed four hits and four earned runs. He threw 50 strikes among his 72 pitches.

The Paints (18-10) will host Johnstown at 7:05 p.m. tonight. The first 500 fans will receive a reusable Paints grocery bag.

Circleville tops Post 757 at Lancaster: The Chillicothe Post 757 baseball team dropped a 12-4 decision to Circleville in the Lancaster Classic at Beavers Field.

Post 757 also played Lancaster Senior Legion, but results were not available.

No details were available.

