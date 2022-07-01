University of California Officials, Elected Lawmakers Agree to Establish Vote Centers at All UC Campuses

Over one-quarter of the population of West Sacramento lives in Broderick/Bryte. The Broderick/ Bryte community continues to fight for one of the four seats on the City Council in redistricting. Councilman Ledesma, Orozco, and Early continue to fight to deny Broderick/Bryte its own seat, equal to the other three neighborhoods. Ledesma, Orozco, and Early have voted for redistricting in Map 4a which provides one seat for Stonegate, one seat for Bridgeway, two seats for the neighborhoods around the Old Sacramento area south of the Freeway and no seat for Broderick/Bryte. Alfred Melbourne states in his declaration to the court: “Our organization, Broderick/Bryte Neighborhood Association, has collected over 150 signatures to protest the division of our neighborhood into two city council districts. Mobilized by this issue, we have also created the attached Facebook page, which has hundreds of supporters. We support the plaintiffs’ map and strong oppose Map 4A.”

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO