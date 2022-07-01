ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of California Officials, Elected Lawmakers Agree to Establish Vote Centers at All UC Campuses

By Ramneet Singh
Cover picture for the articleDAVIS, CA – University of California representatives and CA government officials signed a joint resolution Wednesday here, encouraging student voting and agreed all University of California campuses will “host a vote center or drop box during statewide elections.”. UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May welcomed speakers and...

