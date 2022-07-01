ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Franklin County officials expect no tax, fee hikes in 2023 budget thanks to COVID relief funds

By Nathaniel Shuda, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

For the second year in a row, Franklin County officials anticipate that millions in federal COVID-19 relief money will help the county balance its budget without any tax or fee hikes.

The county Board of Commissioners approved the fiscal year 2023 Tax Budget by a 2-0 vote Tuesday without discussion following a public hearing during which no one spoke. Commissioner Kevin Boyce, who participated via Zoom earlier in the meeting, was absent for the vote.

"We're still looking at a balanced budget (for 2023)," Zak Talarek, director of the county Office of Management and Budget, said Thursday in an interview with The Dispatch.

In 2022, the county experienced record sales tax collections and more than $543 million in general fund revenues, boosted by federal COVID relief funds, after previous pandemic-related declines. The preliminary 2023 spending plan projects nearly $552 million in general fund revenues and $550 million in expenses.

Required by state law, the preliminary county spending plan outlines anticipated expenses and revenues — including any local, state and federal aid — for the coming year and serves as a guideline for county agencies when they develop their annual budget proposals, Talarek said.

The Franklin County Budget Commission, which is composed of the county's auditor, treasurer and prosecutor, and the Board of Commissioners then will be tasked with reviewing those budget requests and approving the final 2023 budget in December, Talarek said.

Although it's too soon to tell for certain, officials said the budget likely will not result in any tax or fee increases.

"There won't be a need for tax increases or fee increases," County Administrator Kenneth Wilson said Thursday in an interview with The Dispatch.

However, the preliminary budget does anticipate voters agreeing to renew the five-year Senior Services Levy that at least 84% of voters approved in 2017 .  The owner of a $100,000 single-family home currently pays about $41 a year, Talarek said.

Commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday placing that renewal before voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Because the levy is a renewal, taxes would not increase ,but they wouldn't return to previous levels because they would be based on current property assessments.

In the 30 years since Franklin County voters first adopted the Senior Services levy, it has passed with at least 71% of the vote all but once. In 2012, 63% of voters approved the measure.

Contact Nathaniel Shuda at (614) 245-0319 or nshuda@dispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at @NathanielShuda or Facebook at facebook.com/NathanielShuda.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County officials expect no tax, fee hikes in 2023 budget thanks to COVID relief funds

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Balanced Budget#Covid#Red White Boom
