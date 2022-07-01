ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

One Gator fan’s tired lament: Tradition of amateurism vanishing from college sports

By Carl Ramey
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago

It's America's birthday. Time to celebrate things uniquely American — blue jeans, baseball, rock-n-roll music and, of course, apple pie. As an avid Gator fan, I'd like to add: college players sticking around for four years.

I know, I'm already way off base, hoping to recapture a tradition that’s mostly vanished from schools running big-time sports programs, like the University of Florida.

Football and basketball players no longer expect to stay four or more years at one place. While the allure of turning professional after only a year or so has long been possible for truly elite players, a new procedure now grants mobility to all players.

If anyone on the team doesn't like their current situation (playing time, conflicts with coaches, even the food and care they receive), they simply drop their name in the so-called transfer portal, breaking ties with their existing school and announcing their availability to other schools.

But that's only the beginning of the new, frantic conditions now buffeting major college sports. A few years ago, a controversy erupted over schools selling merchandise that used the name (or other identifiable characteristics) of star players without compensating those players. It was an obvious form of exploitation that should have easily been fixed — without upending the entire system.

It didn't happen. Instead, the NCAA, major conferences and leading schools all lost control of the issue. When they hesitated, the Florida Legislature stepped in, passing a law establishing a first-ever system of player compensation tied to the use of a player’s name, image or likeness (“NIL”). It quickly became a model for other states and, eventually, the NCAA.

Florida's NIL law simply states that a player “may earn compensation” for the use of his or her name, image or likeness, as long as such compensation is “commensurate with the market value” of such use. It neither sets limits nor establishes clear standards. In short, a player can be paid whatever the market will bear, as long as the payment comes from a "third party” (not the player’s school), and the player performs some perfunctory service in “exchange” (signing autographs, online postings, etc.).

Any system leaving the amount and form of such payments to “unaffiliated” third parties, with schools required to sit on the sidelines, was bound to unleash a torrent of money grabbing deals.

Indeed, almost overnight, so-called “collectives” (organized and funded by big donors and big boosters) have popped-up, offering star players (recruits and those already on the roster) deals involving real money.

Recently, it was reported by The Athletic that a five-star football recruit in the 2023 class signed a collective-arranged deal for $8 million. Other reports mention payments in the five-, six- or seven-figure range. More mundanely, perhaps, Ohio State’s quarterback has landed a $150,000 Bentley in a NIL deal, and Florida’s quarterback was “gifted” a speedy Dodge Charger (allowing him to drive 105 mph on Gainesville streets).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyryk_0gRqk2CX00

There's just a lot of money sloshing around in a wide-open market composed of eager participants (students and families on one side, and deep-pocketed donors and influential alumni on the other side).

So, this is where we are today. Schools can't control these deals under Florida law, and the NCAA is unlikely to exercise much oversight — having recently been chastised by the U.S. Supreme Court over its immutable position on “amateurism.”

Whether intended or not, NIL is looking and feeling like pay-to-play. What else would you call it when a player decides to come or stay at his current school based on the amount of NIL money he is promised?

It's not only the stench of potentially phony financial deals, it’s the deleterious impact on college sports, making the most powerful programs more powerful and changing a fan’s perception of both the games and players.

Whether you believe that NIL will ruin or save major college sports, the threat to amateurism and the rise of professionalism are real. There's no going back.

That's why I think the only answer is to, finally, give up the ghost of amateurism in big-time college sports. Scrap the unseemly, inequitable NIL deals and start paying players directly — with employment contracts, uniform pay scales, players unions and the benefit packages afforded other school employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42P9Vh_0gRqk2CX00

That wouldn't make me feel any better as a fan, but I'm just tired of the shenanigans, bad dealing and pampered players, who come and go in a flash.

Carl Ramey, a retired Washington communications attorney and monthly columnist for The Sun, lives in Gainesville.

