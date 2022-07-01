ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Amazon Prime win Champions League broadcast rights; BBC to show highlights

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coverage of the Champions...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Amazon Prime Video Scores Rights To UK Champions League Football From 2024, Shared With BT

Click here to read the full article. In a huge coup for Amazon Prime Video, the streamer has scored rights to the Champions League in the UK for the first time, shared with BT. From the 2024/25 season, Amazon will show the big games on a Tuesday night through to the semi finals, amounting to around 20 games in total. BT, which has held the rights since 2015 when it took over from ITV and Sky, will continue showing both the Champions League and the smaller European football competitions, the Europa League and Europa Conference League. Amazon has been steadily increasing its footprint...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Champions League#To Be Announced
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Ada Hegerberg is back! Norway star ended her five-year boycott just in time for the Euros having overcome 21 months of injury hell to help Lyon to European glory... and there will be absolutely no 'twerking' if they win

Ada Hegerberg is already the comeback queen of this summer's European Championship before a ball has even been kicked. The striker returned to the Norway team in March after ending a five-year exile in protest at the national federation's treatment of the women's game and, as one of the world's best players, will shoulder the high expectations of her country during the tournament.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Arsenal sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in £45m transfer

Arsenal have signed Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for around £45m, tying down the 25-year-old to a five-year contract. Jesus joined City from Palmeiras in 2017 but struggled to hold down a regular starting place in Pep Guardiola’s team, even since the departure of City’s lead striker Sergio Aguero, and the club chose to cash in on a player whose contract was coming to an end at the end of the upcoming season, having signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

688
Followers
6K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy