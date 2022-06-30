ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Northeast Park Summer Celebration on July 11 commemorates 25 years of soccer, Twins legends, new playground and more!

minneapolisparks.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheast Park Summer Celebration on July 11 commemorates 25 years of soccer, Twins legends, new playground and more!. There’s a big park party planned at Northeast Park on Monday, July 11 and everyone’s invited! Festivities kick off at 4 pm and will continue through the conclusion of a special Movie in...

www.minneapolisparks.org

Where to Celebrate Fourth of July Around the Twin Cities

Let’s face it, like the past few years, Fourth of July is looking (and feeling) a little different this year. The traditional Red White and Boom firework celebration has once again been postponed due to construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages (the previous two years saw cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Fear not, we’ve rounded up some alternative methods of celebration for the whole family to enjoy.
PHOTOS: Hudson Booster Days Parade

The saying goes “Don’t let it rain on your parade.” Unfortunately it did rain at the Hudson Booster Days parade on July 2 but people didn’t seem to care. Attendees dealt with on and off rain showers during the hour-long parade. Equipped with hats and umbrellas, people set up chairs along Second Street in downtown Hudson.
15 Best Things to Do in Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove is a bustling city in Hennepin County, Minnesota. It's a key destination in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area. It is considered a retail hub, home to the area’s largest shopping centers. It also serves as a cultural hub, home to the state’s largest Hindu temple. Maple...
Minneapolis, MN
Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
Rod Carew
Sid Hartman
Kirby Puckett
Iconic Minnesota restaurant closed this week after 40 years

A historic Minnesota restaurant that has been a staple of the community for decades closed its doors for the last time this week. Iconic Minnesota eatery, Canton Restaurant, closed this week after 40 years. The Burnsville restaurant has been a local favorite for decades, serving delicious traditional Chinese food and memories for generations of customers.
What to do on July 4th weekend in the Twin Cities

🇱🇻 The 15th annual Latvian Song and Dance festival is happening now in downtown St. Paul. The Ordway, St. Paul Cathedral, Xcel Energy Center and others are hosting performances through July 4 — check out the lineup. Prices vary. 🎩 Prom season isn't over yet! If you missed out, make up for it at Back 2 The Prom at the Granada Theater on Friday, a queer-centered community prom and drag show. 18+, $10. 🎭 Queer artists showcase Q-STAGE returns to Red Eye Theater with two new plays this weekend only: "KINFOLX," where a queer council debates leaving Earth, and...
Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
Tom Barnard to leave KQRS after 36 years as host

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the longest-running radio hosts in the Twin Cities metro area will be leaving his post at the end of the year.KQRS, a classic rock station based in Golden Valley, announced that Tom Barnard would be retiring from the station, with his final show being scheduled for Dec. 23.He's been with the station for 36 years, since 1986."You're the best in the business, Tom," the station tweeted Thursday. "We wish you all the best in your next chapter!"While Barnard has largely shied away from interviews, WCCO's Frank Vascellaro did manage to talk with Barnard on a few occasions, when he launched a podcast and, when he signed a fresh five-year contract in 2015, spoke frankly about his family history and upbringing in Minnesota.Barnard's tenure on KQRS was not without controversy. He has been accused of insensitivity to minorities with some of his off-the-cuff comments made on the highly-rated morning show, particularly toward the newly-naturalized Somali and Hmong communities.Barnard was inducted into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.
The 'People's Station' KMOJ pushes forward

Located in the heart of north Minneapolis on West Broadway in the Five Points Building, KMOJ would surprise any bicentennial time travelers who knew it as a barely-there operation spread between two apartments in the Glenwood Projects. It crept onto local airwaves with a budget of less than $50,000. Sometimes records would skip on-air after someone stomped on the floor.
Powderhorn Joins Minneapolis Edible Boulevards!

Do you live in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood? If so, you can now join your neighbors who live in Cedar Riverside, Ventura Village, Midtown Phillips, Phillips West and East Phillips by applying for an edible boulevard. Hindolo Pokawa, the new environmental justice community coordinator for the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association...
Next Weather: Scattered rain, thunder to clear out for dry Sunday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some showers and thunder will move through on Sunday morning and again in the afternoon, but the evening will stay dry for fireworks shows.The highest risk for severe weather is in west-central Minnesota, which could see hail the size of quarters and golf balls. The Twin Cities on north could see some of that rain in the afternoon, but northern Minnesota will stay rain-free.Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, with a high of 88 degrees. Overnight, it will be warm and humid.Monday could see a pre-dawn round of heavy rain, and flooding is possible north of the metro area. After that, Wednesday is the next best chance for thundershowers.
Minnesota radio legend Tom Barnard set to leave KQRS

After 36 years on the 92.5 KQRS morning show, Tom Barnard is set to turn off the microphone at the Golden Valley-based radio station one last time later this year. Barnard, 71, hinted Wednesday that a big station announcement was coming, and on Thursday he broke the news that his final show at the Cumulus Media-owned radio station will be Friday, Dec. 23.
Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
