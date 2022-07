The Notre Dame football program is recruiting on another level right now, and in the process, shattering its recruiting ceiling. For years, it was assumed that the Notre Dame football program would not be able to recruit with some of the big-time programs in the country. While the Irish would put together top-10 classes each year, they were not in the top 5, where the likes of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia always end up.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO