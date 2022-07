Lincoln Riley will be a head coach in three of the five major conferences over a five-year span. He started at Oklahoma, who is in the Big 12, but is leaving to join the SEC in the next few years. But after last season, Riley himself jumped ship to join USC, who’s in the Pac-12. Now they’re apparently heading across the country to join the Big Ten. An absolute circus of moving parts.

