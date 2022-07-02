ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Voices: The Top 10: Epic cries of ‘What have we done?’

By John Rentoul
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBMGu_0gRq9zfz00

This list started because Ben Page tweeted No 10. Several nominations were received, including from Cathie Wood, Sean Rogers and Antony Carpen, for the image (above) of Boris Johnson and Michael Gove on the morning after the EU referendum.

1. God : “And the Lord was sorry that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him to his heart.” Genesis 6:6. Hence the flood, although the big softie made an exception for Noah and his crew. Thanks to Nick Clayton.

2. Isaac Newton : “I can calculate the movements of the stars but not the madness of men.” He lost a fortune in the South China Sea Bubble, the crypto of its day. Nominated by James Dinsdale.

3. Alfred Nobel : Invented dynamite as a handy tool for miners; it never occurred to him that people would use it on each other. Left his vast fortune to prize funds, including for peace. From Elliot Kane.

4. Robert Oppenheimer : “I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.” He quoted the Bhagavad Gita some time after the test explosion of the first atomic bomb. What he actually said at the time was: “I guess it worked.” Thanks to Stewart Slater, HK Editor and Pat Roberts.

5. Colonel Nicholson : “What have I done?” Alec Guinness in The Bridge on the River Kwai realises he shouldn’t have revealed the plan to blow up the bridge to the Japanese, but luckily falls, wounded, onto the plunger on the detonator anyway. Nominated by Robert Boston and Tim Carrington.

6. Charlie Croker : “You were only supposed to blow the bloody doors off.” Michael Caine in The Italian Job . Also addressed by Sarah Vine to Michael Gove, her husband, after the EU referendum. Thanks to Harry Wallop and Martin Sykes-Haas.

7. Gerald Ratner : “It’s not water under the bridge. It’s something I’ve been living with for the last 30 years. It’s like a scar on your face.” He sank his jewellery company in 1991 by saying its products were so cheap because they were “total crap”. Nominated by Richard Morris, who also suggested the final line of a scene from The Big Bang Theory , “Sheldon Meets His Date”.

8. Tony Blair : “You idiot. You naive, foolish, irresponsible nincompoop. There is really no description of stupidity, no matter how vivid, that is adequate. I quake at the imbecility of it.” Addressing himself in his memoir, about the Freedom of Information Act. Thanks to Mike Martin.

9. Margaret Beckett : “I’m beginning to wish that I hadn’t, to be quite honest about it.” Five weeks after nominating Jeremy Corbyn without intending to vote for him, the flaw in her plan to broaden the debate became evident. From David Herdson and Allan Holloway.

10. Eric Schmidt , former chief executive of Google: “The concept of social networks, broadly speaking, as amplifiers for idiots and crazy people is not what we intended.”

As I allowed fictional entries, I could have included Admiral Yamamoto: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” The last line of Tora! Tora! Tora! , the 1970 film about the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour, nominated by Allan Holloway, Andrew Kitching and Akash Paun.

Next week: Most underrated children’s books.

Coming soon: Political careers that ended in success (without being “cut off midstream at a happy juncture”), contradicting Enoch Powell’s maxim.

Your suggestions please, and ideas for future Top 10s, to me on Twitter, or by email to top10 @independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Dear Mum, I love you, but I hope you never read this

You can’t say anything these days!”, my mother says, with a knowing look, at the end of an anecdote. I smile and nod along politely while, inside, my brain chokes in a fog of cognitive dissonance. I come up with nothing of substance with which to reply to her and she continues unabated, “It’s sad when you think back to Monty Python, you know? And do you remember Matt Lucas, he used to do that sketch show? Now he can’t. He won’t even go on TV.”As I nod along, I wonder how deep this particular culture war untruth goes and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone tells Piers Morgan using N word ‘is like being rude about weight’

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone faces fresh criticism after drawing similarities between being called fat and being called the N-word. In a car crash interview with Piers Morgan, the 91-year-old said he “stood behind” the comments he made about taking a bullet for Russian president Vladimir Putin. He also defended himself against the remarks he made about Nelson Piquet's racial slur towards Lewis Hamilton.Asked what he thought about the F1 driver Hamilton’s comments that voices such as his shouldn't have a platform, he said: “Complete load of rubbish. “Because if he's referring to me, he should think a little bit....
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Guardian

One giant leap: why we are witnessing a brave new world for Black British theatre

We are in a new golden age for Black British theatre. Over the last two years, a raft of productions from Black theatre-makers have been making waves, garnering critical acclaim and exciting audiences. Black writers and directors are relishing telling the stories that they want to tell and are undeterred in getting them on stage. Alongside plays and musicals, productions that interweave drama, movement, music and even verbatim theatre are coming to the fore, creating a diverse ecology of storytelling that aims to inspire more Black writers and directors into the industry.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Ratner
Person
Margaret Beckett
Person
Alfred Nobel
Person
Michael Caine
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Ben Page
Person
Robert Oppenheimer
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Alec Guinness
Person
Enoch Powell
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Glenda Jackson says Commons culture is ‘by no means equal yet’

Glenda Jackson has said the sexist culture in the House of Commons is “beginning to crack” but is “by no means equal yet”.The actress and former Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, 86, said Parliament had not been welcoming to women when she was voted in during the 1992 general election.She told The Big Issue it was still the case that media coverage of female politicians always had a “critical” element.She said: “Of course, the House of Commons wasn’t welcoming for women, but in my generation we’re so used to that.“In a funny kind of way, you’d be surprised if...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man marvels at ‘things my wife takes on holiday that just make sense’

Not all holidaymakers are born equal - some people just have a knack for packing a suitcase like a pro, as a viral TikTok video shows.One man’s wife has become a travel sensation for her smart, practical packing list for a summer holiday in a hotel.In a video entitled ‘Things my wife takes on holiday which just make sense’, Thomas Clifford marvels at a range of nifty time-savers and useful items his wife has introduced him to on their trips.The post has already had more than 1.1 million views and 35,200 likes as TikTok travellers take note of Mrs Clifford’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

What the papers say – July 4

The fallout from allegations against Chris Pincher dominate the papers for the start of the week. The Daily Telegraph and The Times say the PM is facing a renewed backlash from within his own party due to the scandal. Metro says Mr Johnson’s team is “groping for answers” as they...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

725K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy