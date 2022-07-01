ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

2nd Woman Arrested in Alleged Cover Up of Drive-by That Injured Toddler

By Brandon Comeaux
 4 days ago
Brandon Comeaux

Make that four suspects behind bars.

New Iberia Police with help from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has announced another woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to cover up and lie for one of the men accused of gunning down four adults in New Iberia earlier this year, including a baby who was left with a brain injury and has been since released. As KPEL News reported, one was shot in the eye and suffered critical injuries. The three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on March 18, 2022 in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive.

44-year-old Keisha Lashawn Perro is accused of knowingly submitting false documents to detectives in an attempt to give Amiri Benoit - one of the accused shooters - an alibi. Detectives say Perro and Jaleshia Butler worked together to give detectives a document they alleged fabricated with false information. But that info was discredited by detectives, who already had an abundance of evidence.

New Iberia Police Department

Perro was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Criminal Mischief
  • 7 counts of Accessory after the Fact
  • Filing False Public Records

Butler was arrested on May 25 for the same charges.

New Iberia Police Department

“Detectives with the New Iberia Police Department are a hard-working group of diligent and persistent individuals who possess sound investigative skills. Detectives work tirelessly, around the clock to provide closure to victims and their families. When it comes to gun violence, a person having any involvement will be held accountable,” said Criminal Investigations Division Captain Leland Laseter as the NIPD called for officers to stand by its pledge of "zero tolerance for gun violence.

Crime & Safety
