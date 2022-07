The headline is all you need to know to help celebrate the Fourth of July in Claremont. Just be prepared to arive in the morning for all the fun including the pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. parade at 10 a.m. (starting at Indian Hill and 10th), and don’t forget the Ravelers at 7 p.m. Memorial Park is the hub for all the activity. And food vendors will be serving at the park until 2 p.m. Have a wonderful holiday! See you all at the park!

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO