ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Trevor Noah Nails The Most Absurd Part Of Supreme Court's EPA Decision

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNFJr_0gRpx8Ar00

Trevor Noah blasted yet another Supreme Court decision on Thursday in the wake of rulings to strike down Roe v. Wade and a New York gun-control law . (Watch the video below.)

The conservative-led high court ruled 6-3 to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate carbon emissions at power plants . It was another setback in the fight against climate change and a logic-defying disaster to Noah.

“Wait, wait what?” “The Daily Show” host said. “The Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority to protect the environment. So, what is their job now? Just gonna look at the environment and be like, ‘Oh shit!’”

Noah also took issue with how some news outlets framed  the decision as a defeat for President Joe Biden’s administration.

“It is a defeat for human life!” Noah snapped.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Trevor Noah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

‘Alarmed’ Joe Manchin Accepts He’s Been Played by Kavanaugh and Gorsuch

After the Supreme Court released its bombshell decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) seemed to realize he’d been played by Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, two justices he voted to confirm. “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” Manchin wrote in a statement. The Catholic senator said he’s still anti-abortion but supports legislation to safeguard the rights previously protected by Roe. He said he’s hopeful that Democrats and Republicans can draft such legislation, though there hasn’t been much consensus to do so in the past. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) also admitted Friday that she’d been duped. “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me,” she said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
EPA
PBS NewsHour

Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

92K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy