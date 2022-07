One of Washington’s visitors from its biggest recruiting weeks in memory, 4-star LB Blake Purchase has delayed his commitment date indefinitely. The 6-2.5 240 linebacker target from Cherry Creek, Colorado visited Seattle on the 22nd of June and Cal on the 24th. He appeared to be down to Washington, Texas, Oregon, Iowa State, and Cal but has been projected to be an Iowa State lean where his brother is a defensive back. He had set a commitment date for early July but has since delayed his announcement.

