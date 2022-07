Sonora, CA– Recently a call came into Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue that required old fashioned rescue techniques. A hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail had injured her ankle and could no longer stand or continue the hike. Fresno CHP was given the hiker’s coordinates and was contacted to assist with the rescue but the winds at 10,000 feet were too high to attempt any kind of traditional air evacuation. The next idea was to utilize the CAL FIRE Firehawk 404. It was launched and headed to the hiker but encountered the same strong winds that prevented even the larger aircraft from attempting an evacuation.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO