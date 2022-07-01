ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man arrested after police say he killed neighbor’s pet rooster

By Kristen Rary, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBTGh_0gRpkuL900

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been accused of murdering his neighbor’s rooster. Now, a feud between the two has ended in a 30-hour jail stay and a lot of fighting.

James Nix says it happened mid-May of this year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I didn’t know to give it a 21-gun salute!” Nix said, “CPR, mouth-to-mouth, do you know? Or call the chicken ambulance?”

Jason Defelice believes his neighbor killed the pet rooster on purpose, saying, “I lose them to animals, but I was not expecting to lose them to my neighbor that was like my friend.”

Nix says it only happened because the rooster was attacking him.

“I’m defending myself, you know. I was fearing for my safety, and the chicken died.”

He explained his side of the story: “I just checked my mail and turn around and go, and I hear, ’Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang!’ And I turn around, and there’s a chicken out there in the street. I said, ’Oh boy, here we go.’”

“Turn around, walk to my place bang bang bang bang bang now the chickens in my yard! Now it’s neck flares up,” he said.

He says what happened next was an accident.

“So I pick up a stick in the yard, and I try to hit it. But the chickens jumping up at me, and I accidentally knocked in the head, you know? Call it a lucky shot, whatever.”

But when Defelice came home, all he saw was his dead pet rooster.

“I didn’t see my rooster at first, so I knew something was up because he would always come chase me,” Defelice said. ”Then, I went in his yard and yelled at him, and he finally came out and said he killed him.”

Kids in the neighborhood told him Nix, who lives right across the street, had beaten the rooster. Nix says he confronted him, rooster in hand.

“He’s yelling and screaming in my yard and I just told him to leave.”

That’s when Defelice took action.

“I said, ‘I’m calling JSO.’ I called JSO, but JSO didn’t do nothing. And a couple days later, I realized iI could call animal control.”

After animal control investigated, Nix was arrested for animal cruelty.

“Next thing you know, he calls the chicken police on me,” Nix said.

Nix says he still doesn’t understand why his neighbor would have called the police on him.

“Chickens die every day, people — at Churches, Popeyes, Kentucky Fried Chicken.”

See the full interview below:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Woman killed in crash in Oceanway neighborhood

Jacksonville, Fla — A deadly crash in Oceanway marked the 97th traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a woman in her 60s was driving a Ford Fiesta at a high rate of speed on Sacha Road, when she crashed into a parked car and flipped.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
WCJB

Hawthorne man arrested for stealing a car in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after he was found pumping gas into a stolen vehicle on Sunday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported a stolen Chevrolet Impala was likely in the Hawthorne area. An Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description at the...
HAWTHORNE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead in crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed Monday night in a crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Lt. Mana, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said that at about 9:15 p.m., a Nissan pickup was heading east on Argyle, while a Ford Mustang was leaving the Popeyes parking lot. Mana said the Mustang attempted to take a left onto Argyle, and the pickup collided with the Mustang.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rooster#Animal Cruelty#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

South Florida Ex-Firefighter Facing 30 Charges Following DUI Crash

A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in the Broward County Jail. Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, of Miami Gardens, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges that include DUI, child neglect, evidence tampering and reckless driving, court records show. According to the arrest records...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

4 young people injured in crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four young people were hospitalized after a crash Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD said of the pediatric patients, one had serious injuries and the other three were stable. The crash was at Normandy Boulevard at La Marche Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in Clay County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported on County Road 315 at Rivers Road just before 8 p.m. Friday. According to FHP, the 28-year-old driver...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FWC cracking down on BUI this Fourth of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boating safety is top-of-mind this Fourth of July holiday. Action News Jax caught up with some families as they were out on the water at Doctor’s Lake in Clay County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

60 pounds of marijuana, 20+ guns seized at Southside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over 60 pounds of marijuana and more than 20 guns were seized from inside a luxury apartment on the Southside off Gate Parkway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Trevyn Howard, 21, and Gabriela Dominguez, 19, were arrested as part of a narcotics...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy