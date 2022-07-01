ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Bexarotene-induced cell death in ovarian cancer cells through Caspase-4-gasdermin E mediated pyroptosis

By Tatsuya Kobayashi
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBexarotene selectively activates retinoid X receptor, which is a commonly used anticancer agent for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. In this study, we aimed to investigate the anticancer effect of bexarotene and its underlying mechanism in ovarian cancer in vitro. The ES2 and NIH:OVACAR3 ovarian cancer cell lines were treated with 0, 5,...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Targeting mitochondrial one-carbon enzyme MTHFD2 together with pemetrexed confers therapeutic advantages in lung adenocarcinoma

Metabolic remodeling is the fundamental molecular feature of malignant tumors. Cancer cells require sufficient energy supplies supporting their high proliferative rate. MTHFD2, a mitochondrial one-carbon metabolic enzyme, is dysregulated in several malignancies and may serve as a promising therapeutic candidate in cancer treatment. Here, our data confirmed that MTHFD2 gene and protein was upregulated in the cancerous tissues of LUAD patients and was correlated with a poor survival in LUAD. MTHFD2 was involved in lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and apoptosis by mediating its downstream molecules, such as DNA helicases (MCM4 and MCM7), as well as ZEB1, Vimentin and SNAI1, which contributed to tumor cell growth and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) process. Moreover, we identified that miRNA-99a-3p appeared to be an upstream mediator directly regulating MTHFD2 and MCM4 expression. Moreover, specific inhibition of MTHFD2 functions by siRNA or a chemical compound, improved anti-tumor sensitivities induced by pemetrexed in LUAD. Taken together, our study revealed the underlying molecular mechanisms of MTHFD2 in regulating cell proliferation and identified a novel therapeutic strategy improving the treatment efficacies in LUAD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Oncogenic TRIB2 interacts with and regulates PKM2 to promote aerobic glycolysis and lung cancer cell procession

PKM2 is an important regulator of the aerobic glycolysis that plays a vital role in cancer cell metabolic reprogramming. In general, Trib2 is considered as a "pseudokinase", contributing to different kinds of cancer. However, the detailed roles of TRIB2 in regulating cancer metabolism by PKM2 remain unclear. This study demonstrated that TRIB2, not a "pseudokinase", has the kinase activity to directly phosphorylate PKM2 at serine 37 in cancer cells. The elevated pSer37-PKM2 would subsequently promote the PKM2 dimers to enter into nucleus and increase the expression of LDHA, GLUT1, and PTBP1. The aerobic glycolysis is then elevated to promote cancer cell proliferation and migration in TRIB2- or PKM2-overexpressed cultures. The glucose uptake and lactate production increased, but the ATP content decreased in TRIB2- or PKM2-treated cultures. Experiments of TRIB2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice further supported that TRIB2 could regulate aerobic glycolysis by PKM2. Thus, these results reveal the new kinase activity of TRIB2 and its mechanism in cancer metabolism may be related to regulating PKM2 to promote lung cancer cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo, suggesting promising therapeutic targets for cancer therapy by controlling cancer metabolism.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pharmacological treatment strategies for antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia: a systematic review and network meta-analysis

Antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia (AP-induced HPRL) occurs overall in up to 70% of patients with schizophrenia, which is associated with hypogonadism and sexual dysfunction. We summarized the latest evidence for the benefits of prolactin-lowering drugs. We performed network meta-analyses to summarize the evidence and applied Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation frameworks (GRADE) to rate the certainty of evidence, categorize interventions, and present the findings. The search identified 3,022 citations, 31 studies of which with 1999 participants were included in network meta-analysis. All options were not significantly better than placebo among patients with prolactin (PRL) less than 50"‰ng/ml. However, adjunctive aripiprazole (ARI) (5"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’64.26, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’87.00 to âˆ’41.37; 10"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’59.81, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’90.10 to âˆ’29.76; more than 10"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’68.01, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’97.12 to âˆ’39.72), switching to ARI in titration (MD"‰="‰âˆ’74.80, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’134.22 to âˆ’15.99) and adjunctive vitamin B6 (MD"‰="‰âˆ’91.84, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’165.31 to âˆ’17.74) were associated with significant decrease in AP-induced PRL among patients with PRL more than 50"‰ng/ml with moderated (adjunctive vitamin B6) to high (adjunctive ARI) certainty of evidence. Pharmacological treatment strategies for AP-induced HPRL depends on initial PRL level. No effective strategy was found for patients with AP-induced HPRL less than 50"‰ng/ml, while adjunctive ARI, switching to ARI in titration and adjunctive high-dose vitamin B6 showed better PRL decrease effect on AP-induced HPRL more than 50"‰ng/ml.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Stanniocalcin 2 drives malignant transformation of human glioblastoma cells by targeting SNAI2 and Matrix Metalloproteinases

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most malignant brain tumor and is refractory to conventional therapies. Although previous studies have proposed that the interaction between gene mutations and the external environment leads to the occurrence of GBM, the pathogenesis of GBM is still unclear and much remains to be studied. Herein, we show an association between human glycoprotein stanniocalcin-2 (STC2) and aggressive GBM progression, and demonstrate the underlying mechanism. Elevated STC2 expression and secretion greatly increase GBM cell growth and invasive phenotypes. Mechanistically, both, conditioned media (CM) containing STC2 and recombinant STC2, can induce the transformation of GBM cells into more malignant phenotypes by upregulating the expression of the epithelial-mesenchymal transition transcription factor, snail family transcription repressor 2 (SNAI2) as well as matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs). Moreover, we further demonstrate that the oncogenic function of STC2 in GBM is mediated through the MAPK signaling pathway. Collectively, these results identify the mechanism of STC2 targeting SNAI2 and MMPs through the MAPK pathway in GBM, and provide insights into a potential therapeutic strategy for GBM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Impact of lumbar spinal stenosis on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults in Aizu cohort study (LOHAS)

Metabolic syndrome and lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) are common age-related diseases. However, the causal relationship between them remains unclear. This study aimed to identify the effects of LSS on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults. This prospective cohort study included participants of the Aizu cohort study (LOHAS) aged <"‰75Â years as of 2008. Participants with metabolic syndrome at baseline were excluded. The primary outcome measure was metabolic syndrome incidence, and the main explanatory variable was the presence of LSS, as assessed by a self-reported questionnaire. A multivariate Cox proportional hazard regression model was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) for metabolic syndrome incidence during the 6-year follow-up period. Complete-case analyses were compared with the multiple imputation results. Among 1599 participants, 1390 complete cases were analyzed (mean [SD] age 62.3 [9.0] years; females, 734 [52.8%]). Among those participants, 525 (37.8%) developed metabolic syndrome during the follow-up of 3.89 [1.96] years. The presence of LSS was associated with developing metabolic syndrome (HR, 1.41; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.02"“1.95). Multiple imputation results showed similar trends of those having complete-case data (HR, 1.47; 95% CI 1.08"“2.00). This finding suggests the importance of prevention and management of LSS in community settings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Iron deficiency and supplementation therapy in heart failure

More than 50% of patients with chronic heart failure present with iron deficiency, which is associated with reduced quality of life and worse prognosis. Intravenous iron supplementation therapy has been shown to improve clinical outcomes in these patients. Heart failure (HF) is a chronic cardiovascular disease with severe consequences in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The association between fetal gender in twin pregnancies and the risk of pediatric infectious diseases of the offspring: A population-based cohort study with long-term follow up

We aimed to study the association between fetal gender in twin pregnancies and the risk for childhood infectious morbidity of the offspring. A population-based cohort analysis was performed comparing total and subtypes of infectious related pediatric hospitalizations among males versus females offspring of twin pregnancies. The analysis included all dichorionic twins born between the years 1991"“2021. A Kaplan"“Meier survival curve was used to compare the cumulative infectious morbidity incidence, and a Cox proportional hazards model was constructed to adjust for confounders.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Verifying the relationships of defect site and enhanced photocatalytic properties of modified ZrO nanoparticles evaluated by in-situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS

Base treatment and metal doping were evaluated as means of enhancing the photocatalytic activity of ZrO2 nanoparticles (NPs) via the generation of oxygen vacancies (OvS), and the sites responsible for this enhancement were identified and characterized by spectroscopic and microscopic techniques. We confirmed that OvS produced by base treatment engaged in photocatalytic activity for organic pollutant degradation, whereas surface defects introduced by Cr-ion doping engaged in oxidative catalysis of molecules. Moreover, we verified that base-treated ZrO2 NPs outperformed their Cr-ion doped counterparts as photocatalysts using in situ X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and scanning transmission electron microscopy coupled with electron energy loss spectroscopy (STEM-EELS). Thus, our study provides valuable information on the origin of the enhanced photocatalytic activity of modified ZrO2 NPs and demonstrates the practicality of in situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS for the evaluation of highly efficient metal oxide photocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Introducing the 'Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway': 1 year experience of synchronous tele-oculoplastics in a tertiary hospital

Patients with benign eyelid lesions make up a large proportion of referrals to the oculoplastic service and lend themselves well to telemedicine with assessments heavily reliant on history, observation-based examination and photographs to enable management decision-making. Our tertiary unit set up tele-oculoplastics clinics for all new patients referred for benign eyelid lesions comprising tele-consultation with antecedent patient photograph: Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway (BELP). One year on, we describe a retrospective analysis of 974 patients looking at distinct parameters of effectiveness.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Efficacy of avapritinib versus best available therapy in the treatment of advanced systemic mastocytosis

Advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM) is a rare myeloid neoplasm associated with poor overall survival (OS). This study (NCT04695431) compared clinical outcomes between patients with AdvSM treated with avapritinib in the Phase 1 EXPLORER (NCT0256198) and Phase 2 PATHFINDER (NCT03580655) trials (N"‰="‰176) and patients treated with best available therapy (BAT; N"‰="‰141). A multi-center, observational, retrospective chart review study was conducted at six study sites (four European, two American) to collect data from patients with AdvSM who received BAT; these data were pooled with data from EXPLORER and PATHFINDER. Comparisons between outcomes of OS, duration of treatment (DOT), and maximum reduction in serum tryptase were conducted between the treatment cohorts, with adjustment for key covariates. The results indicated that the avapritinib cohort had significantly better survival (adjusted hazard ratio (HR) (95% confidence interval (CI)): 0.48 (0.29, 0.79); p"‰="‰0.004) and significantly longer DOT (HR: 0.36 (0.26, 0.51); p"‰<"‰0.001) compared to the BAT cohort. Additionally, the mean difference in percentage maximum reduction in serum tryptase levels was 60.3% greater in the avapritinib cohort (95% CI: âˆ’72.8, âˆ’47.9; p"‰<"‰0.001). With no randomized controlled trials comparing avapritinib to BAT, these data offer crucial insights into the improved efficacy of avapritinib for the treatment of AdvSM.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Considering innate immune responses in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the media focus has been on adaptive immunity, particularly antibody levels and memory T cells. However, immunologists have been striving to decipher how SARS-CoV-2 infection impacts our first line of defence, namely the innate immune system. In early 2022, Program staff from the NIAID at the NIH organized a workshop focusing on the innate immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and during COVID-19, which was chaired by Ralph Baric, Jenny Ting and John Lambris. Following the meeting, Nature Reviews Immunology invited some of the organizers and speakers to share their thoughts on the key discussion points.
CANCER
Nature.com

Differences in the cytogenetic underpinnings of AL amyloidosis among African Americans and Caucasian Americans

We previously observed that African Americans (AAs) with systemic light chain (AL) amyloidosis have an earlier age at diagnosis and a 24% higher risk of mortality after age-adjustment, compared to Caucasian Americans (CAs) [1]. Although these differences seemed to be at least in part explained by barriers to accessing care and lower use of stem cell transplantation among minorities, biologic predilections may also play a role. In multiple myeloma, younger age at disease onset among AAs and clustering of cases within families suggested an underlying genetic predisposition according to ancestry [2]. Efforts to characterize biological determinants of racial disparities in multiple myeloma revealed differences in cytogenetic architecture, with translocations t(11;14), t(14;16), and t(14;20) occurring more frequently and deletion 13q14 less frequently among individuals of African ancestry [3,4,5,6]. In one study, t(11;14) was found to be associated with shorter survival in AAs-a marked contrast to its neutral risk in the general multiple myeloma population [6].
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Suitability of the global forest cover change map to assess climatic megadisturbance impacts on remote tropical forests

The occurrence and combination of extreme meteorological events may lead to severe (megadisturbance) impacts on conserved forests and protected areas all over the world. Recent research has shown that megadisturbance impacts (after the events of hurricanes and prolonged drought) may be detected in subtropical forest cover using changes in spectral indices derived from satellite imagery. The objective of this study is to assess the impact of megadisturbance on forest types of the Alejandro de Humboldt National Park, Republic of Cuba in the 2001"“2017 time-period. The Global Forest Cover Change (GFCC, available on the Global Forest Watch website) product was validated and indicated the prominence of megadisturbance for year 2016 (85% of the total disturbed area), largely associated with the Hurricane Matthew event. A robust estimator of the disturbed forest area, based on GFCC-stratified sampled verification sites, suggests that 11,110"‰Â±"‰1,771 hectares of forest (~"‰16% of the Park's total area) was affected by megadisturbance between 2001 and 2017. In 2017, about 1276 hectares of forests were impacted, presumably related to a long-lasting effect of megadisturbance due to Hurricane Matthew and prolonged droughts in previous years. Four types of tropical rainforests (especially lowland rainforest and submountainous sclerophyllous rainforest on serpentinite), that cover 43% of the National Park, accounted for about 85% of the impacts by megadisturbance. The Easternmost portion of these forests should be prioritized for conservation monitoring and possibly for forest restoration strategies. This study contributes to establishing methodological guidelines for rapid environmental assessment of remote, tropical protected areas facing the impacts of extreme meteorological events and climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Validity and responsiveness of the Standing and Walking Assessment Tool for sub-acute traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a retrospective longitudinal study. The Standing and Walking Assessment Tool (SWAT) combines stages of standing and walking recovery (SWAT stages) with established measures (Berg Balance Scale (BBS), 10-m walk test (10MWT), 6-min walk test (6MWT), and modified Timed Up-and-Go (mTUG)). We evaluated the SWAT's validity (known-groups and convergent) and responsiveness among inpatients with sub-acute, traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI).
VANCOUVER, CA
Nature.com

Imaging DNA double-strand breaks - are we there yet?

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) are fundamental to cell biology, from evolution to the latest gene-editing technologies. Yet, does an assay exist that truly quantitatively visualizes DSBs? Over-reliance on DSB detection by proxies can misguide interpretation of conventional assays, and more faithful DSB representatives await development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantitative phase imaging through an ultra-thin lensless fiber endoscope

Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) is a label-free technique providing both morphology and quantitative biophysical information in biomedicine. However, applying such a powerful technique to in vivo pathological diagnosis remains challenging. Multi-core fiber bundles (MCFs) enable ultra-thin probes for in vivo imaging, but current MCF imaging techniques are limited to amplitude imaging modalities. We demonstrate a computational lensless microendoscope that uses an ultra-thin bare MCF to perform quantitative phase imaging with microscale lateral resolution and nanoscale axial sensitivity of the optical path length. The incident complex light field at the measurement side is precisely reconstructed from the far-field speckle pattern at the detection side, enabling digital refocusing in a multi-layer sample without any mechanical movement. The accuracy of the quantitative phase reconstruction is validated by imaging the phase target and hydrogel beads through the MCF. With the proposed imaging modality, three-dimensional imaging of human cancer cells is achieved through the ultra-thin fiber endoscope, promising widespread clinical applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

I knew we had it

As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs boson, CERN's Director-General at that time reminisces about the years leading up to this milestone. You have full access to this article via your institution. Ten years ago, on the morning of the 4 July 2012 - and...
SCIENCE

