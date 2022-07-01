ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studies on Streptomyces sp. SN-593: reveromycin biosynthesis, Î²-carboline biomediator activating LuxR family regulator, and construction of terpenoid biosynthetic platform

By Shunji Takahashi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreptomyces represents an important reservoir for biologically active natural products. Understanding the biosynthetic mechanism and the mode of gene expression is important for enhanced metabolite production and evaluation of biological activities. This review provides an overview of biosynthetic studies investigating reveromycin and Î²-carboline biomediators that enhanced the production of reveromycin in...

Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring the temperature through moving average control under uncertainty environment

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69192-8, published online 22 July 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Verifying the relationships of defect site and enhanced photocatalytic properties of modified ZrO nanoparticles evaluated by in-situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS

Base treatment and metal doping were evaluated as means of enhancing the photocatalytic activity of ZrO2 nanoparticles (NPs) via the generation of oxygen vacancies (OvS), and the sites responsible for this enhancement were identified and characterized by spectroscopic and microscopic techniques. We confirmed that OvS produced by base treatment engaged in photocatalytic activity for organic pollutant degradation, whereas surface defects introduced by Cr-ion doping engaged in oxidative catalysis of molecules. Moreover, we verified that base-treated ZrO2 NPs outperformed their Cr-ion doped counterparts as photocatalysts using in situ X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and scanning transmission electron microscopy coupled with electron energy loss spectroscopy (STEM-EELS). Thus, our study provides valuable information on the origin of the enhanced photocatalytic activity of modified ZrO2 NPs and demonstrates the practicality of in situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS for the evaluation of highly efficient metal oxide photocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 155 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00454-1, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of the Peer Review File for this Article contained errors. There was an error in the title, which previously...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A force measurement platform for a vitreoretinal surgical simulator using an artificial eye module integrated with a quartz crystal resonator

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 74 (2022) Cite this article. To provide quantitative feedback on surgical progress to ophthalmologists practicing inner limiting membrane (ILM) peeling, we developed an artificial eye module comprising a quartz crystal resonator (QCR) force sensor and a strain body that serves as a uniform force transmitter beneath a retinal model. Although a sufficiently large initial force must be loaded onto the QCR force sensor assembly to achieve stable contact with the strain body, the highly sensitive and wide dynamic-range property of this sensor enables the eye module to detect the slight forceps contact force. A parallel-plate strain body is used to achieve a uniform force sensitivity over the 4-mm-diameter ILM peeling region. Combining these two components allowed for a measurable force range of 0.22"‰mN to 29.6"‰N with a sensitivity error within âˆ’11.3 to 4.2% over the ILM peeling area. Using this eye module, we measured the applied force during a simulation involving artificial ILM peeling by an untrained individual and compensated for the long-term drift of the obtained force data using a newly developed algorithm. The compensated force data clearly captured the characteristics of several types of motion sequences observed from video recordings of the eye bottom using an ophthalmological microscope. As a result, we succeeded in extracting feature values that can be potentially related to trainee skill level, such as the mean and standard deviation of the pushing and peeling forces, corresponding, in the case of an untrained operator, to 122.6"‰Â±"‰95.2 and 20.4"‰Â±"‰13.2"‰mN, respectively.
JAPAN
Processing Î±-synuclein interactions

Aggregated Î±-synuclein is a feature of Parkinson disease (PD). Indeed, some cases of familial PD are caused by point mutations in or duplication of the Î±-synuclein gene (SNCA). Nevertheless, how Î±-synuclein contributes to disease pathophysiology and its physiological roles remain to be fully understood. Now, Hallacli et al. show that Î±-synuclein can interact with protein components of processing bodies (P-bodies) - membraneless organelles involved in mRNA metabolism - and that such interactions can affect mRNA stability and be relevant to disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lab retreats for stepping away and moving closer

A blend of science, food and fun can empower well-being and new connections. "We use the time for fun, team-building and independent goal-setting," says Beth Shapiro about the annual retreat she co-organizes at a University of California reserve near campus. Shapiro is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator in the University of California Santa Cruz's Department of Ecology and Evolution. The retreat is for the UCSC Paleogenomics Lab, a year-round collaboration between her lab; Rachel Meyer's group, also in ecology and evolution; and the lab of biomolecular engineer Ed Green from UCSC's Baskin School of Engineering.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Growth mechanics

During development, dendritic outgrowth is guided by an interplay among various factors, including evoked and spontaneous activity, chemical guidance cues and mechanical forces. The last of these is poorly understood, but in a new paper, Tao et al. show that in Caenorhabditis elegans, the mechanical forces encountered by dendrites during outgrowth are transduced by mechanosensitive channels into local Ca2+ transients that influence dendritic guidance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

I knew we had it

As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs boson, CERN's Director-General at that time reminisces about the years leading up to this milestone. You have full access to this article via your institution. Ten years ago, on the morning of the 4 July 2012 - and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell system using monolithic PMUTs-on-CMOS to monitor fluid hydrodynamic properties

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 76 (2022) Cite this article. In this work, a single cell capable of monitoring fluid density, viscosity, sound velocity, and compressibility with a compact and small design is presented. The fluid measurement system is formed by a two-port AlScN piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer (PMUT) with an 80"‰Î¼m length monolithically fabricated with a 130"‰nm complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) process. The electrode configuration allows the entire system to be implemented in a single device, where one electrode is used as an input and the other as an output. Experimental verification was carried out by exploiting the features of piezoelectric devices such as resonators and acoustic transducers, where a frequency shift and amplitude variation are expected because of a change in density and viscosity. A sensitivity of 482"‰Â±"‰14"‰Hz/kg/m3 demonstrates the potential of the system compared to other dual-electrode PMUTs. In addition, according to the acoustic measurement, the sound velocity, fluid compressibility, and viscosity coefficient can be extracted, which, to the best of our knowledge, is novel in these PMUT systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Imaging DNA double-strand breaks - are we there yet?

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) are fundamental to cell biology, from evolution to the latest gene-editing technologies. Yet, does an assay exist that truly quantitatively visualizes DSBs? Over-reliance on DSB detection by proxies can misguide interpretation of conventional assays, and more faithful DSB representatives await development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting mitochondrial one-carbon enzyme MTHFD2 together with pemetrexed confers therapeutic advantages in lung adenocarcinoma

Metabolic remodeling is the fundamental molecular feature of malignant tumors. Cancer cells require sufficient energy supplies supporting their high proliferative rate. MTHFD2, a mitochondrial one-carbon metabolic enzyme, is dysregulated in several malignancies and may serve as a promising therapeutic candidate in cancer treatment. Here, our data confirmed that MTHFD2 gene and protein was upregulated in the cancerous tissues of LUAD patients and was correlated with a poor survival in LUAD. MTHFD2 was involved in lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and apoptosis by mediating its downstream molecules, such as DNA helicases (MCM4 and MCM7), as well as ZEB1, Vimentin and SNAI1, which contributed to tumor cell growth and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) process. Moreover, we identified that miRNA-99a-3p appeared to be an upstream mediator directly regulating MTHFD2 and MCM4 expression. Moreover, specific inhibition of MTHFD2 functions by siRNA or a chemical compound, improved anti-tumor sensitivities induced by pemetrexed in LUAD. Taken together, our study revealed the underlying molecular mechanisms of MTHFD2 in regulating cell proliferation and identified a novel therapeutic strategy improving the treatment efficacies in LUAD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Quantitative phase imaging through an ultra-thin lensless fiber endoscope

Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) is a label-free technique providing both morphology and quantitative biophysical information in biomedicine. However, applying such a powerful technique to in vivo pathological diagnosis remains challenging. Multi-core fiber bundles (MCFs) enable ultra-thin probes for in vivo imaging, but current MCF imaging techniques are limited to amplitude imaging modalities. We demonstrate a computational lensless microendoscope that uses an ultra-thin bare MCF to perform quantitative phase imaging with microscale lateral resolution and nanoscale axial sensitivity of the optical path length. The incident complex light field at the measurement side is precisely reconstructed from the far-field speckle pattern at the detection side, enabling digital refocusing in a multi-layer sample without any mechanical movement. The accuracy of the quantitative phase reconstruction is validated by imaging the phase target and hydrogel beads through the MCF. With the proposed imaging modality, three-dimensional imaging of human cancer cells is achieved through the ultra-thin fiber endoscope, promising widespread clinical applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oncogenic TRIB2 interacts with and regulates PKM2 to promote aerobic glycolysis and lung cancer cell procession

PKM2 is an important regulator of the aerobic glycolysis that plays a vital role in cancer cell metabolic reprogramming. In general, Trib2 is considered as a "pseudokinase", contributing to different kinds of cancer. However, the detailed roles of TRIB2 in regulating cancer metabolism by PKM2 remain unclear. This study demonstrated that TRIB2, not a "pseudokinase", has the kinase activity to directly phosphorylate PKM2 at serine 37 in cancer cells. The elevated pSer37-PKM2 would subsequently promote the PKM2 dimers to enter into nucleus and increase the expression of LDHA, GLUT1, and PTBP1. The aerobic glycolysis is then elevated to promote cancer cell proliferation and migration in TRIB2- or PKM2-overexpressed cultures. The glucose uptake and lactate production increased, but the ATP content decreased in TRIB2- or PKM2-treated cultures. Experiments of TRIB2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice further supported that TRIB2 could regulate aerobic glycolysis by PKM2. Thus, these results reveal the new kinase activity of TRIB2 and its mechanism in cancer metabolism may be related to regulating PKM2 to promote lung cancer cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo, suggesting promising therapeutic targets for cancer therapy by controlling cancer metabolism.
CANCER
Nature.com

Separating arbitrary free-space beams with an integrated photonic processor

Free-space optics naturally offers multiple-channel communications and sensing exploitable in many applications. The different optical beams will, however, generally be overlapping at the receiver, and, especially with atmospheric turbulence or other scattering or aberrations, the arriving beam shapes may not even be known in advance. We show that such beams can be still separated in the optical domain, and simultaneously detected with negligible cross-talk, even if they share the same wavelength and polarization, and even with unknown arriving beam shapes. The kernel of the adaptive multibeam receiver presented in this work is a programmable integrated photonic processor that is coupled to free-space beams through a two-dimensional array of optical antennas. We demonstrate separation of beam pairs arriving from different directions, with overlapping spatial modes in the same direction, and even with mixing between the beams deliberately added in the path. With the circuit's optical bandwidth of more than 40"‰nm, this approach offers an enabling technology for the evolution of FSO from single-beam to multibeam space-division multiplexed systems in a perturbed environment, which has been a game-changing transition in fiber-optic systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Forecasting of the wind speed under uncertainty

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77280-y, published online 20 November 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Do subcultures play a role in facilitating academic quality?-A case study of a Saudi higher education institution

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 227 (2022) Cite this article. This study aims to examine the relationship between various subcultures present in a higher education institution and the facilitation and realisation of academic quality criteria. Via a qualitative ethnographic approach consisting of in-depth interviews, observations and document analyses of a single higher education institution, it presents evidence of a type of subgroup (termed the quality subgroup) that has emerged in the targeted academic programmes. This quality subgroup has a positive impact on accomplishing academic quality criteria. In the same vein, the study highlights other types of subgroups that have a negative impact on such criteria. The findings underline a range of theoretical implications relating to organisational culture, subcultures and culture-quality theory and methodology. They also present a range of practical implications, most importantly, how the quality subgroup members work on quality standards and how they succeed in listing their academic programmes for academic accreditation. Finally, the findings of the study shed light on vital features and changes in the Saudi higher education institutions' working environments (due to critical legal and social changes) that contribute to cultural studies and human resource practices in Saudi organisations. Such practical implications are argued to advance higher education institutions' policies and management. A comprehensive discussion of the study theory and practical implications is included in the conclusion section.
EDUCATION

