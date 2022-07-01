ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The efficiency of a clinical pathway to guide combined applications of interventional pulmonology in undiagnosed pleural effusions

By Yuan Liu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe diagnostic procedure of pleural effusion (PEs) is challenging due to low detection rates and numerous aetiologies. Hence, any attempt to enhance diagnosis is worthwhile. We present a clinical pathway to guide combined application of interventional pulmonology (IP) for tracing causes of undiagnosed PEs. Subjects with undiagnosed PEs were identified in...

Nature.com

Iron deficiency and supplementation therapy in heart failure

More than 50% of patients with chronic heart failure present with iron deficiency, which is associated with reduced quality of life and worse prognosis. Intravenous iron supplementation therapy has been shown to improve clinical outcomes in these patients. Heart failure (HF) is a chronic cardiovascular disease with severe consequences in...
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
Nature.com

Introducing the 'Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway': 1 year experience of synchronous tele-oculoplastics in a tertiary hospital

Patients with benign eyelid lesions make up a large proportion of referrals to the oculoplastic service and lend themselves well to telemedicine with assessments heavily reliant on history, observation-based examination and photographs to enable management decision-making. Our tertiary unit set up tele-oculoplastics clinics for all new patients referred for benign eyelid lesions comprising tele-consultation with antecedent patient photograph: Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway (BELP). One year on, we describe a retrospective analysis of 974 patients looking at distinct parameters of effectiveness.
Nature.com

Structures of LIG1 that engage with mutagenic mismatches inserted by polÎ² in base excision repair

DNA ligase I (LIG1) catalyzes the ligation of the nick repair intermediate after gap filling by DNA polymerase (pol) Î² during downstream steps of the base excision repair (BER) pathway. However, how LIG1 discriminates against the mutagenic 3"²-mismatches incorporated by polÎ² at atomic resolution remains undefined. Here, we determine the X-ray structures of LIG1/nick DNA complexes with G:T and A:C mismatches and uncover the ligase strategies that favor or deter the ligation of base substitution errors. Our structures reveal that the LIG1 active site can accommodate a G:T mismatch in the wobble conformation, where an adenylate (AMP) is transferred to the 5"²-phosphate of a nick (DNA-AMP), while it stays in the LIG1-AMP intermediate during the initial step of the ligation reaction in the presence of an A:C mismatch at the 3"²-strand. Moreover, we show mutagenic ligation and aberrant nick sealing of dG:T and dA:C mismatches, respectively. Finally, we demonstrate that AP-endonuclease 1 (APE1), as a compensatory proofreading enzyme, removes the mismatched bases and interacts with LIG1 at the final BER steps. Our overall findings provide the features of accurate versus mutagenic outcomes coordinated by a multiprotein complex including polÎ², LIG1, and APE1 to maintain efficient repair.
Nature.com

Efficacy of avapritinib versus best available therapy in the treatment of advanced systemic mastocytosis

Advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM) is a rare myeloid neoplasm associated with poor overall survival (OS). This study (NCT04695431) compared clinical outcomes between patients with AdvSM treated with avapritinib in the Phase 1 EXPLORER (NCT0256198) and Phase 2 PATHFINDER (NCT03580655) trials (N"‰="‰176) and patients treated with best available therapy (BAT; N"‰="‰141). A multi-center, observational, retrospective chart review study was conducted at six study sites (four European, two American) to collect data from patients with AdvSM who received BAT; these data were pooled with data from EXPLORER and PATHFINDER. Comparisons between outcomes of OS, duration of treatment (DOT), and maximum reduction in serum tryptase were conducted between the treatment cohorts, with adjustment for key covariates. The results indicated that the avapritinib cohort had significantly better survival (adjusted hazard ratio (HR) (95% confidence interval (CI)): 0.48 (0.29, 0.79); p"‰="‰0.004) and significantly longer DOT (HR: 0.36 (0.26, 0.51); p"‰<"‰0.001) compared to the BAT cohort. Additionally, the mean difference in percentage maximum reduction in serum tryptase levels was 60.3% greater in the avapritinib cohort (95% CI: âˆ’72.8, âˆ’47.9; p"‰<"‰0.001). With no randomized controlled trials comparing avapritinib to BAT, these data offer crucial insights into the improved efficacy of avapritinib for the treatment of AdvSM.
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, major concerns were raised in regard to the lack of validation (against other models as well as experimentally). Several statements are unsupported, including the main conclusion that DNA in cancerous cells loses its ability for proteinization during DNA resonance, and therefore DNA resonance may be applied to control cancer. Moreover, the feasibility of its application in cancer treatment is unclear given the lack of specificity. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions of this Article.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Current and future colorectal cancer screening strategies

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The originally published article contained errors when describing the results of the Imperiale et al. study with respect to the FIT as comparison. The assay was wrongly referred to as OC-Sensor, Mast Group, when it should have been OC FIT-CHEK, Polymedco, and the sensitivity for advanced adenomas was incorrectly stated as 42% when it should have been 24%. These errors have been corrected in the HTML, PDF and print versions of the article.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the mechanically activated ion channel Piezo1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature25453 Published online 20 December 2017. In this Article, we highlighted important residues that could affect Piezo1 gating. Accordingly, in Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 7 of the Article, we measured mechanically activated currents from cells that express alanine substitution mutants (M2493A and F2494A) of residues that we predicted as the hydrophobic gate of the channel. Our experiments showed that the single mutants cause a gain-of-function phenotype (Fig. 3g"“i). As a control, we also tested the double mutant M2493A/F2494A, which we found to be non-functional (Extended Data Fig. 7a,b).
Nature.com

Processing Î±-synuclein interactions

Aggregated Î±-synuclein is a feature of Parkinson disease (PD). Indeed, some cases of familial PD are caused by point mutations in or duplication of the Î±-synuclein gene (SNCA). Nevertheless, how Î±-synuclein contributes to disease pathophysiology and its physiological roles remain to be fully understood. Now, Hallacli et al. show that Î±-synuclein can interact with protein components of processing bodies (P-bodies) - membraneless organelles involved in mRNA metabolism - and that such interactions can affect mRNA stability and be relevant to disease.
Nature.com

'Dark matter' beyond the bacteria in faecal microbiota transplantation

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) is increasingly being used in the treatment of various diseases and has demonstrated variable efficacies, with the highest efficacy shown in Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). For many years, the mechanism of FMT was unclear, and the therapeutic efficacy of FMT was primarily ascribed to the faecal bacteria. However, a groundbreaking study published in 2017 by Ott and colleagues found that sterile faecal filtrate with bacteria removed was still highly efficacious in treating patients with CDI (n"‰="‰5). This study demonstrated for the first time that faecal 'dark matters' beyond the bacteria were effective in treating disease and ushered in a new era of FMT.
Nature.com

Differences in the cytogenetic underpinnings of AL amyloidosis among African Americans and Caucasian Americans

We previously observed that African Americans (AAs) with systemic light chain (AL) amyloidosis have an earlier age at diagnosis and a 24% higher risk of mortality after age-adjustment, compared to Caucasian Americans (CAs) [1]. Although these differences seemed to be at least in part explained by barriers to accessing care and lower use of stem cell transplantation among minorities, biologic predilections may also play a role. In multiple myeloma, younger age at disease onset among AAs and clustering of cases within families suggested an underlying genetic predisposition according to ancestry [2]. Efforts to characterize biological determinants of racial disparities in multiple myeloma revealed differences in cytogenetic architecture, with translocations t(11;14), t(14;16), and t(14;20) occurring more frequently and deletion 13q14 less frequently among individuals of African ancestry [3,4,5,6]. In one study, t(11;14) was found to be associated with shorter survival in AAs-a marked contrast to its neutral risk in the general multiple myeloma population [6].
Nature.com

Growth mechanics

During development, dendritic outgrowth is guided by an interplay among various factors, including evoked and spontaneous activity, chemical guidance cues and mechanical forces. The last of these is poorly understood, but in a new paper, Tao et al. show that in Caenorhabditis elegans, the mechanical forces encountered by dendrites during outgrowth are transduced by mechanosensitive channels into local Ca2+ transients that influence dendritic guidance.
Nature.com

A force measurement platform for a vitreoretinal surgical simulator using an artificial eye module integrated with a quartz crystal resonator

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 74 (2022) Cite this article. To provide quantitative feedback on surgical progress to ophthalmologists practicing inner limiting membrane (ILM) peeling, we developed an artificial eye module comprising a quartz crystal resonator (QCR) force sensor and a strain body that serves as a uniform force transmitter beneath a retinal model. Although a sufficiently large initial force must be loaded onto the QCR force sensor assembly to achieve stable contact with the strain body, the highly sensitive and wide dynamic-range property of this sensor enables the eye module to detect the slight forceps contact force. A parallel-plate strain body is used to achieve a uniform force sensitivity over the 4-mm-diameter ILM peeling region. Combining these two components allowed for a measurable force range of 0.22"‰mN to 29.6"‰N with a sensitivity error within âˆ’11.3 to 4.2% over the ILM peeling area. Using this eye module, we measured the applied force during a simulation involving artificial ILM peeling by an untrained individual and compensated for the long-term drift of the obtained force data using a newly developed algorithm. The compensated force data clearly captured the characteristics of several types of motion sequences observed from video recordings of the eye bottom using an ophthalmological microscope. As a result, we succeeded in extracting feature values that can be potentially related to trainee skill level, such as the mean and standard deviation of the pushing and peeling forces, corresponding, in the case of an untrained operator, to 122.6"‰Â±"‰95.2 and 20.4"‰Â±"‰13.2"‰mN, respectively.
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring the temperature through moving average control under uncertainty environment

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69192-8, published online 22 July 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 155 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00454-1, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of the Peer Review File for this Article contained errors. There was an error in the title, which previously...
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
Nature.com

Quantitative phase imaging through an ultra-thin lensless fiber endoscope

Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) is a label-free technique providing both morphology and quantitative biophysical information in biomedicine. However, applying such a powerful technique to in vivo pathological diagnosis remains challenging. Multi-core fiber bundles (MCFs) enable ultra-thin probes for in vivo imaging, but current MCF imaging techniques are limited to amplitude imaging modalities. We demonstrate a computational lensless microendoscope that uses an ultra-thin bare MCF to perform quantitative phase imaging with microscale lateral resolution and nanoscale axial sensitivity of the optical path length. The incident complex light field at the measurement side is precisely reconstructed from the far-field speckle pattern at the detection side, enabling digital refocusing in a multi-layer sample without any mechanical movement. The accuracy of the quantitative phase reconstruction is validated by imaging the phase target and hydrogel beads through the MCF. With the proposed imaging modality, three-dimensional imaging of human cancer cells is achieved through the ultra-thin fiber endoscope, promising widespread clinical applications.
SCIENCE

