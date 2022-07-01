ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diagnostic accuracy of quick SOFA score and inflammatory biomarkers for predicting community-onset bacteremia

By Takashi Matono
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe potential use of quick SOFA (qSOFA) score and inflammatory biomarkers as bacteremia predictors is unelucidated. Herein the aim of this study was to evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of the qSOFA score and biomarkers for predicting community-onset bacteremia. We enrolled adult outpatients with blood culture samples drawn between 2018 and 2020....

Nature.com

Targeting mitochondrial one-carbon enzyme MTHFD2 together with pemetrexed confers therapeutic advantages in lung adenocarcinoma

Metabolic remodeling is the fundamental molecular feature of malignant tumors. Cancer cells require sufficient energy supplies supporting their high proliferative rate. MTHFD2, a mitochondrial one-carbon metabolic enzyme, is dysregulated in several malignancies and may serve as a promising therapeutic candidate in cancer treatment. Here, our data confirmed that MTHFD2 gene and protein was upregulated in the cancerous tissues of LUAD patients and was correlated with a poor survival in LUAD. MTHFD2 was involved in lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and apoptosis by mediating its downstream molecules, such as DNA helicases (MCM4 and MCM7), as well as ZEB1, Vimentin and SNAI1, which contributed to tumor cell growth and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) process. Moreover, we identified that miRNA-99a-3p appeared to be an upstream mediator directly regulating MTHFD2 and MCM4 expression. Moreover, specific inhibition of MTHFD2 functions by siRNA or a chemical compound, improved anti-tumor sensitivities induced by pemetrexed in LUAD. Taken together, our study revealed the underlying molecular mechanisms of MTHFD2 in regulating cell proliferation and identified a novel therapeutic strategy improving the treatment efficacies in LUAD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Impact of lumbar spinal stenosis on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults in Aizu cohort study (LOHAS)

Metabolic syndrome and lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) are common age-related diseases. However, the causal relationship between them remains unclear. This study aimed to identify the effects of LSS on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults. This prospective cohort study included participants of the Aizu cohort study (LOHAS) aged <"‰75Â years as of 2008. Participants with metabolic syndrome at baseline were excluded. The primary outcome measure was metabolic syndrome incidence, and the main explanatory variable was the presence of LSS, as assessed by a self-reported questionnaire. A multivariate Cox proportional hazard regression model was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) for metabolic syndrome incidence during the 6-year follow-up period. Complete-case analyses were compared with the multiple imputation results. Among 1599 participants, 1390 complete cases were analyzed (mean [SD] age 62.3 [9.0] years; females, 734 [52.8%]). Among those participants, 525 (37.8%) developed metabolic syndrome during the follow-up of 3.89 [1.96] years. The presence of LSS was associated with developing metabolic syndrome (HR, 1.41; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.02"“1.95). Multiple imputation results showed similar trends of those having complete-case data (HR, 1.47; 95% CI 1.08"“2.00). This finding suggests the importance of prevention and management of LSS in community settings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Oncogenic TRIB2 interacts with and regulates PKM2 to promote aerobic glycolysis and lung cancer cell procession

PKM2 is an important regulator of the aerobic glycolysis that plays a vital role in cancer cell metabolic reprogramming. In general, Trib2 is considered as a "pseudokinase", contributing to different kinds of cancer. However, the detailed roles of TRIB2 in regulating cancer metabolism by PKM2 remain unclear. This study demonstrated that TRIB2, not a "pseudokinase", has the kinase activity to directly phosphorylate PKM2 at serine 37 in cancer cells. The elevated pSer37-PKM2 would subsequently promote the PKM2 dimers to enter into nucleus and increase the expression of LDHA, GLUT1, and PTBP1. The aerobic glycolysis is then elevated to promote cancer cell proliferation and migration in TRIB2- or PKM2-overexpressed cultures. The glucose uptake and lactate production increased, but the ATP content decreased in TRIB2- or PKM2-treated cultures. Experiments of TRIB2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice further supported that TRIB2 could regulate aerobic glycolysis by PKM2. Thus, these results reveal the new kinase activity of TRIB2 and its mechanism in cancer metabolism may be related to regulating PKM2 to promote lung cancer cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo, suggesting promising therapeutic targets for cancer therapy by controlling cancer metabolism.
CANCER
Nature.com

A strain-programmed patch for the healing of diabetic wounds

Diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds with impaired healing can be treated with bioengineered skin or with growth factors. However, most patients do not benefit from these treatments. Here we report the development and preclinical therapeutic performance of a strain-programmed patch that rapidly and robustly adheres to diabetic wounds, and promotes wound closure and re-epithelialization. The patch consists of a dried adhesive layer of crosslinked polymer networks bound to a pre-stretched hydrophilic elastomer backing, and implements a hydration-based shape-memory mechanism to mechanically contract diabetic wounds in a programmable manner on the basis of analytical and finite-element modelling. In mouse and human skin, and in mini-pigs and humanized mice, the patch enhanced the healing of diabetic wounds by promoting faster re-epithelialization and angiogenesis, and the enrichment of fibroblast populations with a pro-regenerative phenotype. Strain-programmed patches might also be effective for the treatment of other forms of acute and chronic wounds.
CANCER
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring the temperature through moving average control under uncertainty environment

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69192-8, published online 22 July 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Iron deficiency and supplementation therapy in heart failure

More than 50% of patients with chronic heart failure present with iron deficiency, which is associated with reduced quality of life and worse prognosis. Intravenous iron supplementation therapy has been shown to improve clinical outcomes in these patients. Heart failure (HF) is a chronic cardiovascular disease with severe consequences in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Forecasting of the wind speed under uncertainty

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77280-y, published online 20 November 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Simple sacrificial-layer-free microfabrication processes for air-cavity Fresnel acoustic lenses (ACFALs) with improved focusing performance

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 75 (2022) Cite this article. Focused ultrasound (FUS) is a powerful tool widely used in biomedical therapy and imaging as well as in sensors and actuators. Conventional focusing techniques based on curved surfaces, metamaterial structures, and multielement phased arrays either present difficulties in massively parallel manufacturing with high precision or require complex drive electronics to operate. These difficulties have been addressed by microfabricated self-focusing acoustic transducers (SFATs) with Parylene air-cavity Fresnel acoustic lenses (ACFALs), which require a time-demanding step in removing the sacrificial layer. This paper presents three new and improved types of ACFALs based on polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), an SU-8/PDMS bilayer, and SU-8, which are manufactured through simple sacrificial-layer-free microfabrication processes that are two to four times faster than that for the Parylene ACFALs. Moreover, by studying the effect of the lens thickness on the acoustic transmittance through the lens, the performance of the transducers has been optimized with improved thickness control techniques developed for PDMS and SU-8. As a result, the measured power transfer efficiency (PTE) and peak output acoustic pressure are up to 2.0 and 1.8 times higher than those of the Parylene ACFALs, respectively. The simple microfabrication techniques described in this paper are useful for manufacturing not only high-performance ACFALs but also other miniaturized devices with hollow or suspended structures for microfluidic and optical applications.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, major concerns were raised in regard to the lack of validation (against other models as well as experimentally). Several statements are unsupported, including the main conclusion that DNA in cancerous cells loses its ability for proteinization during DNA resonance, and therefore DNA resonance may be applied to control cancer. Moreover, the feasibility of its application in cancer treatment is unclear given the lack of specificity. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions of this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Processing Î±-synuclein interactions

Aggregated Î±-synuclein is a feature of Parkinson disease (PD). Indeed, some cases of familial PD are caused by point mutations in or duplication of the Î±-synuclein gene (SNCA). Nevertheless, how Î±-synuclein contributes to disease pathophysiology and its physiological roles remain to be fully understood. Now, Hallacli et al. show that Î±-synuclein can interact with protein components of processing bodies (P-bodies) - membraneless organelles involved in mRNA metabolism - and that such interactions can affect mRNA stability and be relevant to disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The association between fetal gender in twin pregnancies and the risk of pediatric infectious diseases of the offspring: A population-based cohort study with long-term follow up

We aimed to study the association between fetal gender in twin pregnancies and the risk for childhood infectious morbidity of the offspring. A population-based cohort analysis was performed comparing total and subtypes of infectious related pediatric hospitalizations among males versus females offspring of twin pregnancies. The analysis included all dichorionic twins born between the years 1991"“2021. A Kaplan"“Meier survival curve was used to compare the cumulative infectious morbidity incidence, and a Cox proportional hazards model was constructed to adjust for confounders.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

I knew we had it

As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs boson, CERN's Director-General at that time reminisces about the years leading up to this milestone. You have full access to this article via your institution. Ten years ago, on the morning of the 4 July 2012 - and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantitative phase imaging through an ultra-thin lensless fiber endoscope

Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) is a label-free technique providing both morphology and quantitative biophysical information in biomedicine. However, applying such a powerful technique to in vivo pathological diagnosis remains challenging. Multi-core fiber bundles (MCFs) enable ultra-thin probes for in vivo imaging, but current MCF imaging techniques are limited to amplitude imaging modalities. We demonstrate a computational lensless microendoscope that uses an ultra-thin bare MCF to perform quantitative phase imaging with microscale lateral resolution and nanoscale axial sensitivity of the optical path length. The incident complex light field at the measurement side is precisely reconstructed from the far-field speckle pattern at the detection side, enabling digital refocusing in a multi-layer sample without any mechanical movement. The accuracy of the quantitative phase reconstruction is validated by imaging the phase target and hydrogel beads through the MCF. With the proposed imaging modality, three-dimensional imaging of human cancer cells is achieved through the ultra-thin fiber endoscope, promising widespread clinical applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the mechanically activated ion channel Piezo1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature25453 Published online 20 December 2017. In this Article, we highlighted important residues that could affect Piezo1 gating. Accordingly, in Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 7 of the Article, we measured mechanically activated currents from cells that express alanine substitution mutants (M2493A and F2494A) of residues that we predicted as the hydrophobic gate of the channel. Our experiments showed that the single mutants cause a gain-of-function phenotype (Fig. 3g"“i). As a control, we also tested the double mutant M2493A/F2494A, which we found to be non-functional (Extended Data Fig. 7a,b).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Suitability of the global forest cover change map to assess climatic megadisturbance impacts on remote tropical forests

The occurrence and combination of extreme meteorological events may lead to severe (megadisturbance) impacts on conserved forests and protected areas all over the world. Recent research has shown that megadisturbance impacts (after the events of hurricanes and prolonged drought) may be detected in subtropical forest cover using changes in spectral indices derived from satellite imagery. The objective of this study is to assess the impact of megadisturbance on forest types of the Alejandro de Humboldt National Park, Republic of Cuba in the 2001"“2017 time-period. The Global Forest Cover Change (GFCC, available on the Global Forest Watch website) product was validated and indicated the prominence of megadisturbance for year 2016 (85% of the total disturbed area), largely associated with the Hurricane Matthew event. A robust estimator of the disturbed forest area, based on GFCC-stratified sampled verification sites, suggests that 11,110"‰Â±"‰1,771 hectares of forest (~"‰16% of the Park's total area) was affected by megadisturbance between 2001 and 2017. In 2017, about 1276 hectares of forests were impacted, presumably related to a long-lasting effect of megadisturbance due to Hurricane Matthew and prolonged droughts in previous years. Four types of tropical rainforests (especially lowland rainforest and submountainous sclerophyllous rainforest on serpentinite), that cover 43% of the National Park, accounted for about 85% of the impacts by megadisturbance. The Easternmost portion of these forests should be prioritized for conservation monitoring and possibly for forest restoration strategies. This study contributes to establishing methodological guidelines for rapid environmental assessment of remote, tropical protected areas facing the impacts of extreme meteorological events and climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 155 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00454-1, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of the Peer Review File for this Article contained errors. There was an error in the title, which previously...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

