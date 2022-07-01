ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Association between interleukin 10 (IL-10) polymorphisms and leishmaniasis progression: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Renata Rocha da Silva
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterleukin 10 (IL-10) is associated with the progression of leishmaniasis because it inhibits the leishmanicidal action of macrophages and the production of mediators such as IFN-Î³ and nitric oxide. Studies have shown that specific polymorphisms are associated with the regulatory role of IL-10 and the development of more relevant clinical forms...

Nature.com

Iron deficiency and supplementation therapy in heart failure

More than 50% of patients with chronic heart failure present with iron deficiency, which is associated with reduced quality of life and worse prognosis. Intravenous iron supplementation therapy has been shown to improve clinical outcomes in these patients. Heart failure (HF) is a chronic cardiovascular disease with severe consequences in...
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
Nature.com

Efficacy of avapritinib versus best available therapy in the treatment of advanced systemic mastocytosis

Advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM) is a rare myeloid neoplasm associated with poor overall survival (OS). This study (NCT04695431) compared clinical outcomes between patients with AdvSM treated with avapritinib in the Phase 1 EXPLORER (NCT0256198) and Phase 2 PATHFINDER (NCT03580655) trials (N"‰="‰176) and patients treated with best available therapy (BAT; N"‰="‰141). A multi-center, observational, retrospective chart review study was conducted at six study sites (four European, two American) to collect data from patients with AdvSM who received BAT; these data were pooled with data from EXPLORER and PATHFINDER. Comparisons between outcomes of OS, duration of treatment (DOT), and maximum reduction in serum tryptase were conducted between the treatment cohorts, with adjustment for key covariates. The results indicated that the avapritinib cohort had significantly better survival (adjusted hazard ratio (HR) (95% confidence interval (CI)): 0.48 (0.29, 0.79); p"‰="‰0.004) and significantly longer DOT (HR: 0.36 (0.26, 0.51); p"‰<"‰0.001) compared to the BAT cohort. Additionally, the mean difference in percentage maximum reduction in serum tryptase levels was 60.3% greater in the avapritinib cohort (95% CI: âˆ’72.8, âˆ’47.9; p"‰<"‰0.001). With no randomized controlled trials comparing avapritinib to BAT, these data offer crucial insights into the improved efficacy of avapritinib for the treatment of AdvSM.
Nature.com

Pharmacological treatment strategies for antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia: a systematic review and network meta-analysis

Antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia (AP-induced HPRL) occurs overall in up to 70% of patients with schizophrenia, which is associated with hypogonadism and sexual dysfunction. We summarized the latest evidence for the benefits of prolactin-lowering drugs. We performed network meta-analyses to summarize the evidence and applied Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation frameworks (GRADE) to rate the certainty of evidence, categorize interventions, and present the findings. The search identified 3,022 citations, 31 studies of which with 1999 participants were included in network meta-analysis. All options were not significantly better than placebo among patients with prolactin (PRL) less than 50"‰ng/ml. However, adjunctive aripiprazole (ARI) (5"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’64.26, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’87.00 to âˆ’41.37; 10"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’59.81, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’90.10 to âˆ’29.76; more than 10"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’68.01, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’97.12 to âˆ’39.72), switching to ARI in titration (MD"‰="‰âˆ’74.80, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’134.22 to âˆ’15.99) and adjunctive vitamin B6 (MD"‰="‰âˆ’91.84, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’165.31 to âˆ’17.74) were associated with significant decrease in AP-induced PRL among patients with PRL more than 50"‰ng/ml with moderated (adjunctive vitamin B6) to high (adjunctive ARI) certainty of evidence. Pharmacological treatment strategies for AP-induced HPRL depends on initial PRL level. No effective strategy was found for patients with AP-induced HPRL less than 50"‰ng/ml, while adjunctive ARI, switching to ARI in titration and adjunctive high-dose vitamin B6 showed better PRL decrease effect on AP-induced HPRL more than 50"‰ng/ml.
Nature.com

Impact of lumbar spinal stenosis on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults in Aizu cohort study (LOHAS)

Metabolic syndrome and lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) are common age-related diseases. However, the causal relationship between them remains unclear. This study aimed to identify the effects of LSS on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults. This prospective cohort study included participants of the Aizu cohort study (LOHAS) aged <"‰75Â years as of 2008. Participants with metabolic syndrome at baseline were excluded. The primary outcome measure was metabolic syndrome incidence, and the main explanatory variable was the presence of LSS, as assessed by a self-reported questionnaire. A multivariate Cox proportional hazard regression model was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) for metabolic syndrome incidence during the 6-year follow-up period. Complete-case analyses were compared with the multiple imputation results. Among 1599 participants, 1390 complete cases were analyzed (mean [SD] age 62.3 [9.0] years; females, 734 [52.8%]). Among those participants, 525 (37.8%) developed metabolic syndrome during the follow-up of 3.89 [1.96] years. The presence of LSS was associated with developing metabolic syndrome (HR, 1.41; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.02"“1.95). Multiple imputation results showed similar trends of those having complete-case data (HR, 1.47; 95% CI 1.08"“2.00). This finding suggests the importance of prevention and management of LSS in community settings.
Nature.com

Processing Î±-synuclein interactions

Aggregated Î±-synuclein is a feature of Parkinson disease (PD). Indeed, some cases of familial PD are caused by point mutations in or duplication of the Î±-synuclein gene (SNCA). Nevertheless, how Î±-synuclein contributes to disease pathophysiology and its physiological roles remain to be fully understood. Now, Hallacli et al. show that Î±-synuclein can interact with protein components of processing bodies (P-bodies) - membraneless organelles involved in mRNA metabolism - and that such interactions can affect mRNA stability and be relevant to disease.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Current and future colorectal cancer screening strategies

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The originally published article contained errors when describing the results of the Imperiale et al. study with respect to the FIT as comparison. The assay was wrongly referred to as OC-Sensor, Mast Group, when it should have been OC FIT-CHEK, Polymedco, and the sensitivity for advanced adenomas was incorrectly stated as 42% when it should have been 24%. These errors have been corrected in the HTML, PDF and print versions of the article.
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, major concerns were raised in regard to the lack of validation (against other models as well as experimentally). Several statements are unsupported, including the main conclusion that DNA in cancerous cells loses its ability for proteinization during DNA resonance, and therefore DNA resonance may be applied to control cancer. Moreover, the feasibility of its application in cancer treatment is unclear given the lack of specificity. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions of this Article.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 155 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00454-1, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of the Peer Review File for this Article contained errors. There was an error in the title, which previously...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

I knew we had it

As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs boson, CERN's Director-General at that time reminisces about the years leading up to this milestone. You have full access to this article via your institution. Ten years ago, on the morning of the 4 July 2012 - and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring the temperature through moving average control under uncertainty environment

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69192-8, published online 22 July 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Targeting mitochondrial one-carbon enzyme MTHFD2 together with pemetrexed confers therapeutic advantages in lung adenocarcinoma

Metabolic remodeling is the fundamental molecular feature of malignant tumors. Cancer cells require sufficient energy supplies supporting their high proliferative rate. MTHFD2, a mitochondrial one-carbon metabolic enzyme, is dysregulated in several malignancies and may serve as a promising therapeutic candidate in cancer treatment. Here, our data confirmed that MTHFD2 gene and protein was upregulated in the cancerous tissues of LUAD patients and was correlated with a poor survival in LUAD. MTHFD2 was involved in lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and apoptosis by mediating its downstream molecules, such as DNA helicases (MCM4 and MCM7), as well as ZEB1, Vimentin and SNAI1, which contributed to tumor cell growth and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) process. Moreover, we identified that miRNA-99a-3p appeared to be an upstream mediator directly regulating MTHFD2 and MCM4 expression. Moreover, specific inhibition of MTHFD2 functions by siRNA or a chemical compound, improved anti-tumor sensitivities induced by pemetrexed in LUAD. Taken together, our study revealed the underlying molecular mechanisms of MTHFD2 in regulating cell proliferation and identified a novel therapeutic strategy improving the treatment efficacies in LUAD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Introducing the 'Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway': 1 year experience of synchronous tele-oculoplastics in a tertiary hospital

Patients with benign eyelid lesions make up a large proportion of referrals to the oculoplastic service and lend themselves well to telemedicine with assessments heavily reliant on history, observation-based examination and photographs to enable management decision-making. Our tertiary unit set up tele-oculoplastics clinics for all new patients referred for benign eyelid lesions comprising tele-consultation with antecedent patient photograph: Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway (BELP). One year on, we describe a retrospective analysis of 974 patients looking at distinct parameters of effectiveness.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Forecasting of the wind speed under uncertainty

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77280-y, published online 20 November 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

How the Russian invasion affects Ukrainian rheumatological health care

Individuals with chronic diseases that require constant medical support are particularly vulnerable during wartime and often remain so after the last shot has been fired. What consequences might the Russia"“Ukraine war bring for rheumatology?. On 24 February 2022, Russia's invasion of Ukraine started a new round of full-scale war,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Ten books for ten years of Higgs

In July 2012, the discovery of a particle "compatible with the Higgs boson" was announced at CERN. To mark the anniversary, here are ten books - in no particular order - about the physics, the discovery, the people and the technology that made it possible. Sean Caroll's The Particle...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Growth mechanics

During development, dendritic outgrowth is guided by an interplay among various factors, including evoked and spontaneous activity, chemical guidance cues and mechanical forces. The last of these is poorly understood, but in a new paper, Tao et al. show that in Caenorhabditis elegans, the mechanical forces encountered by dendrites during outgrowth are transduced by mechanosensitive channels into local Ca2+ transients that influence dendritic guidance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oncogenic TRIB2 interacts with and regulates PKM2 to promote aerobic glycolysis and lung cancer cell procession

PKM2 is an important regulator of the aerobic glycolysis that plays a vital role in cancer cell metabolic reprogramming. In general, Trib2 is considered as a "pseudokinase", contributing to different kinds of cancer. However, the detailed roles of TRIB2 in regulating cancer metabolism by PKM2 remain unclear. This study demonstrated that TRIB2, not a "pseudokinase", has the kinase activity to directly phosphorylate PKM2 at serine 37 in cancer cells. The elevated pSer37-PKM2 would subsequently promote the PKM2 dimers to enter into nucleus and increase the expression of LDHA, GLUT1, and PTBP1. The aerobic glycolysis is then elevated to promote cancer cell proliferation and migration in TRIB2- or PKM2-overexpressed cultures. The glucose uptake and lactate production increased, but the ATP content decreased in TRIB2- or PKM2-treated cultures. Experiments of TRIB2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice further supported that TRIB2 could regulate aerobic glycolysis by PKM2. Thus, these results reveal the new kinase activity of TRIB2 and its mechanism in cancer metabolism may be related to regulating PKM2 to promote lung cancer cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo, suggesting promising therapeutic targets for cancer therapy by controlling cancer metabolism.
CANCER
Nature.com

Quantitative phase imaging through an ultra-thin lensless fiber endoscope

Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) is a label-free technique providing both morphology and quantitative biophysical information in biomedicine. However, applying such a powerful technique to in vivo pathological diagnosis remains challenging. Multi-core fiber bundles (MCFs) enable ultra-thin probes for in vivo imaging, but current MCF imaging techniques are limited to amplitude imaging modalities. We demonstrate a computational lensless microendoscope that uses an ultra-thin bare MCF to perform quantitative phase imaging with microscale lateral resolution and nanoscale axial sensitivity of the optical path length. The incident complex light field at the measurement side is precisely reconstructed from the far-field speckle pattern at the detection side, enabling digital refocusing in a multi-layer sample without any mechanical movement. The accuracy of the quantitative phase reconstruction is validated by imaging the phase target and hydrogel beads through the MCF. With the proposed imaging modality, three-dimensional imaging of human cancer cells is achieved through the ultra-thin fiber endoscope, promising widespread clinical applications.
SCIENCE

