Association between interleukin 10 (IL-10) polymorphisms and leishmaniasis progression: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia (AP-induced HPRL) occurs overall in up to 70% of patients with schizophrenia, which is associated with hypogonadism and sexual dysfunction. We summarized the latest evidence for the benefits of prolactin-lowering drugs. We performed network meta-analyses to summarize the evidence and applied Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation frameworks (GRADE) to rate the certainty of evidence, categorize interventions, and present the findings. The search identified 3,022 citations, 31 studies of which with 1999 participants were included in network meta-analysis. All options were not significantly better than placebo among patients with prolactin (PRL) less than 50"‰ng/ml. However, adjunctive aripiprazole (ARI) (5"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’64.26, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’87.00 to âˆ’41.37; 10"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’59.81, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’90.10 to âˆ’29.76; more than 10"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’68.01, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’97.12 to âˆ’39.72), switching to ARI in titration (MD"‰="‰âˆ’74.80, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’134.22 to âˆ’15.99) and adjunctive vitamin B6 (MD"‰="‰âˆ’91.84, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’165.31 to âˆ’17.74) were associated with significant decrease in AP-induced PRL among patients with PRL more than 50"‰ng/ml with moderated (adjunctive vitamin B6) to high (adjunctive ARI) certainty of evidence. Pharmacological treatment strategies for AP-induced HPRL depends on initial PRL level. No effective strategy was found for patients with AP-induced HPRL less than 50"‰ng/ml, while adjunctive ARI, switching to ARI in titration and adjunctive high-dose vitamin B6 showed better PRL decrease effect on AP-induced HPRL more than 50"‰ng/ml.

