Providence, RI

Maker: Rhode Island Linocut Artist Preps for Busy Summer of Community Markets

By Elyse Major, Li Goldstein
providenceonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Palmer is busy. “I will be vending Saturdays at PVD Artisans Market at Lippitt Park on Hope Street and Providence Flea on most Sundays throughout the season,” begins the linocut block print artist known on Instagram as PixelPalmer and doing business as Taft Street Studios. “I...

providenceonline.com

Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Beaches packed for the Fourth of July

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR — Monday's perfect summer weather attracted thousands of people to Rhode Island's beaches for the Fourth of July. A packed Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett was one of the state's most popular spots. "It's very, very, very crowded," Max Nichols said. "Packed like it's literally so...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warwick (RI)

Warwick, Rhode Island, famously known as the “City by the Bay,” offers all-year fun for the neighborhood and tourists. From recreational areas and oceanfront, golf clubs and beacons, innumerable stores, and feasting choices, Warwick has got something for everyone no matter the preference. The city is entertaining, and...
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

July 4th festivities, legends of music tribute concert, celebration of Joe Raposo among events coming to Fall River’s Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
ricentral.com

Longtime pals meet weekly at Ray's Poly-Clean to sip coffee, reminisce

WEST WARWICK — They gather at Ray’s Poly-Clean to sip coffee and tell stories about the good old days. “Who else do we know?” Albert DeSilva said, sitting inside the laundromat with his brother and two longtime friends. “I’m three or four generations away from these youngsters — what would we even talk about?”
WEST WARWICK, RI
Journal Inquirer

MARSHA'S TRAVELS: Westerly is a Rhode Island oasis

Just east of Connecticut, straight down Route 2 and the other side of the Pawcatuck River is the enchanting town of Westerly, Rhode Island. I am lucky that close friends have lived there for 20 years and over that time each visit reveals more to see and do. Westerly was...
WESTERLY, RI
kolomkobir.com

Offers camping, work and adventure camp hosting jobs and perks

Region Visiting the parks and RV campgrounds is an ideal way to enjoy the scenic beauty of Massachusetts and an array of outdoor activities. To keep these facilities running smoothly, owners often rely on a workforce that combines salaried employees with camp workers and/or camp hosts. Although each position is organized slightly differently, campers at work and camp hosts typically enjoy desirable perks while helping to enhance the experiences of park visitors.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ricentral.com

Outdoor summer concerts return to West Warwick, Coventry this week

Summertime is upon us, and with it come all the best warm-weather traditions: backyard cookouts with family, lazy days at the beach, and outdoor concerts among friends and neighbors. West Warwick's Summer Concert Series returns this week to the Majestic Gazebo, featuring free concerts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday from...
WEST WARWICK, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Serving Up: The Minted Bourbon Classic at Circe Restaurant & Bar

Circe Restaurant & Bar offers two locations for exceptional dining: its original eatery in Providence and its East Greenwich restaurant, which opened in 2018. Executive Chef Simon Keating and Chef Dan Mowatt serve up high-end New American cuisine with a Mediterranean influence, along with thoughtfully paired beverage selections in a bright and modern space. The wine list offers diverse, carefully selected glass and bottle options with a focus on Californian and Italian regions, as well as wines from Spain, France, Argentina and Australia, set to pair with any dish. Named in homage to Circe, the goddess and sorceress in Greek mythology whose notable talent was her use of herbs and potions in spells, a major focus of the venue is its cocktail concoctions. Under General Manager Kyle Poland, the bar team at Circe strives to offer inventive seasonal creations using small-batch and artisanal spirits, fresh-squeezed juices and housemade syrups, each providing a magical complement to meals.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 2

Good Morning, today is Saturday, July 2. 🌊 There will be fireworks tonight in Newport. Bailey’s Beach Club will host “Bailey’s Beach Club Fireworks”, a six-minute display beginning at 9:15 pm. Jamestown’s fireworks will be shot off from East Ferry at approximately 9 pm on...
NEWPORT, RI
Wilmington Apple

Lucci’s To Close After 66 Years, Sold To McKinnon’s Supermarkets; Gradual Transition Will Lead To Grand Opening In Mid-July

WILMINGTON, MA — McKinnon’s Supermarkets and Lucci’s Market are pleased to announce that McKinnon’s has purchased the Lucci’s business and will operate under the McKinnon’s Supermarkets banner. The acquisition of Lucci’s fits into McKinnon’s mission to provide quality meat and grocery products to customers in the greater Boston area.
WILMINGTON, MA

