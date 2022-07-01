Maker: Rhode Island Linocut Artist Preps for Busy Summer of Community Markets

Circe Restaurant & Bar offers two locations for exceptional dining: its original eatery in Providence and its East Greenwich restaurant, which opened in 2018. Executive Chef Simon Keating and Chef Dan Mowatt serve up high-end New American cuisine with a Mediterranean influence, along with thoughtfully paired beverage selections in a bright and modern space. The wine list offers diverse, carefully selected glass and bottle options with a focus on Californian and Italian regions, as well as wines from Spain, France, Argentina and Australia, set to pair with any dish. Named in homage to Circe, the goddess and sorceress in Greek mythology whose notable talent was her use of herbs and potions in spells, a major focus of the venue is its cocktail concoctions. Under General Manager Kyle Poland, the bar team at Circe strives to offer inventive seasonal creations using small-batch and artisanal spirits, fresh-squeezed juices and housemade syrups, each providing a magical complement to meals.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO