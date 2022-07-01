ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonville, FL

Police respond to ‘dangerous situation’ in Eatonville

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFraj_0gRpMVXO00

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Police responded to a “dangerous situation” in Eatonville.

Eatonville police, Maitland police and Winter Park police responded to the area of Fitzgerald Drive near Lake Bell late Thursday.

Law enforcement officers kept a Channel 9 crew a couple of blocks away from the scene.

Investigators said there was about a five-hour stand-off with a suicidal man.

They said the man was waving a gun in a wooded area.

The man eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Investigators said they believe the man was involved in a shooting in Maitland.

