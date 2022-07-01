Police respond to ‘dangerous situation’ in Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Police responded to a “dangerous situation” in Eatonville.
Eatonville police, Maitland police and Winter Park police responded to the area of Fitzgerald Drive near Lake Bell late Thursday.
Law enforcement officers kept a Channel 9 crew a couple of blocks away from the scene.
Investigators said there was about a five-hour stand-off with a suicidal man.
They said the man was waving a gun in a wooded area.
The man eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Investigators said they believe the man was involved in a shooting in Maitland.
