Police respond to ‘dangerous situation’ in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Police responded to a “dangerous situation” in Eatonville.

Eatonville police, Maitland police and Winter Park police responded to the area of Fitzgerald Drive near Lake Bell late Thursday.

Law enforcement officers kept a Channel 9 crew a couple of blocks away from the scene.

Investigators said there was about a five-hour stand-off with a suicidal man.

They said the man was waving a gun in a wooded area.

The man eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Investigators said they believe the man was involved in a shooting in Maitland.

