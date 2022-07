A Fayetteville resident is in the running for a $500,000 cash prize as part of the latest season of the History Channel’s survival show, “Alone.”. Local resident Adam Riley is one of 10 contestants on the show that pits survivalists from all over North America against each other to see who can make it the longest this season in the northeast Canadian wilderness.

