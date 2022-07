We all know the story of 14-year-old Emmett Till, the vicious white monsters who tortured and killed him, and the racist white woman who set it all in motion. We know the white men were acquitted of the murder and that they admitted to it later but died before either of them would ever be held accountable (not that they likely would have been if they lived). We also know that Black America has been calling for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman whose lies and racism got a Black chile brutally lynched.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO