Cars

2023 Acura Integra: A Solid Sport Compact

By Steven Ewing
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the 2023 Acura Integra. Specifically, this is the Integra A-Spec with Tech package. The interior is nicely appointed...

www.cnet.com

Motor1.com

Can The New Acura Integra Beat The Civic Si In A Drag Race?

The new Acura Integra represents the return of Acura’s legendary small car nameplate after a 20-year hiatus in the American market. This new 2022 Integra has a lot to prove to customers as it works to carve out its spot in the compact luxury sedan marketplace. The Acura Integra’s first test is a unique drag race against an Eleventh Generation Honda Civic Si, which shares its drivetrain and platform with the new Acura Integra.
CARS
Motor1.com

Can An Audi R8 V10 Beat An Audi Quattro Rally Car In A Drag Race?

Does Audi’s top-performing supercar have what it takes to beat out a car that defines Audi’s motorsport heritage? To find out, the team at carwow hit the drag strip with an Audi R8 V10 Spyder to see if it can take on a Group B Audi Quattro rally car. The results get interesting once the rain starts to fall on this battle of Audi greats.
CARS
CNET

2022 Kia Carnival Long-Term Wrap-Up: Minivan FTW

A year can feel like an eternity, but with our long-term Kia Carnival, 12 months totally flew by. Whether called upon for daily driving, a cross-country road trip, schlepping cargo and even a track day, no vehicle in our long-term fleet was in as high demand as the Carnival. And honestly, if we didn't have to give our test car back, we wouldn't: The Carnival deserves to be brought home for the long haul.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford GT MK II By Multimatic: Live Photo Gallery

Unlike “regular” Ford GT models, the Ford GT MK II is a track-only race car built without the need to adhere to any race series rules and regulations. Ford Authority crossed paths with the Ford GT MK II at the 2021 SEMA Show, giving us an opportunity to get photos of this rare machine from every angle following its initial announcement in July 2019 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
CARS
#Acura#Volkswagen Golf Gti#Sport Compact#Honda Civic Si#Vehicles#I4#The A Spec Tech#Integra#The Volkswagen Golf Gti
CNET

This Accessorized Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Will Make You Deaf, Broke and Very Happy

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is a ridiculous machine. Then again, with a 208-horsepower V4 and more electronics than a space shuttle, how could it not be? But thankfully, this is also one of the easiest hypernaked bikes to ride, with most of its space-time-warping acceleration happening near its sky-high 14,500-rpm redline.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2010 Nissan GT-R With a Ford V-8 Turbo Diesel Swap: Powerstroke on the Mountain

The life of a race car can be rough as it's always in danger of going beyond its limits, just as Cole Powelson found out in his 2015 run up Pikes Peak in "Frank the Tank," the 2010 Lyfe Motorsport Nissan GT-R. It was mostly destroyed and what parts that could be reused ended up on "Sydney," the R35 GT-R Lyfe Motorsport built for the World Time Attack Challenge (WTAC) in 2015. Now, nearly seven years later, Frank is revived but with a drastically different powertrain. Not an RB30, not a LS V8, it's not even powered by gasoline. That's right, Frank's new heart is a diesel from a Ford truck, and in a twist of fate, the goal is to take on the diesel record set by a Ford truck with a Cummins engine.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Test drive: 2022 Subaru WRX embraces rally-car roots

Turns out cheap, or at least reasonably priced, fun truly still exists. Who knew?. The 2022 Subaru WRX is new, right down to the platform. With turbocharged power, a manual transmission, simple controls, and functional design, the rally-bred sport sedan lives up to its heritage and at a good price. But it has some functional flaws, a divisive design, and steering that could be better.
CARS
Road & Track

BMW M CEO: There Is No Alternative to Going Electric

Frank Van Meel ran BMW’s M division from January 2015 until late 2018. He left M to help develop the iX electric SUV, as well as BMW’s new flagship, the i7. However, since last November, he is once again the CEO of M, where all bets are on full electrification. At the Villa d’Este Concours, we asked Van Meel about BMW M’s plans for powertrains and electrification.
CARS
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Review: 2022 Land Rover Defender 90 V8 pulls like a hungry dog on a leash

The Short and Loud One. That’s what I dubbed the 2022 Land Rover Defender 90 V8 within four minutes of being behind the wheel. Land Rover has taken its incredibly capable new Defender and supercharged it with a V-8 engine to make it one of the most ridiculous and capable SUVs money can buy in the U.S. today. This might not even be the top dog model, yet. But more on that in a minute.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Drako Dragon SUV Glimpsed with Bold Looks, 2000 Electric Horsepower

The Drako Dragon has been announced as the second vehicle from the San Jose, California, startup, following the GTE that was revealed in 2019. The Dragon produces a claimed 2000 horsepower, and Drako says it can hit 60 mph in 1.9 seconds on its way to a top speed over 200 mph.
SAN JOSE, CA
TechRadar

Ride1Up Prodigy XR review

The Ride1Up Prodigy does some impressive things for the price, namely delivering a Class 3 mid-drive motor, and it tacks on some quality parts where it counts. If you don’t mind the weight, it’s a hard bike to beat. Ride1UP Prodigy XR specifications. Size range: One size (rider...
BICYCLES
Motor1.com

Dodge Charger Hellcats Dominate Corvette C8, Ram 1500 R/T In Drag Race

The Dodge Charger and Chevrolet Corvette C8 couldn’t be more different, but those differences disappear when they’re lined up at the drag strip. Dodge offers its four-door family sedan with a potent V8 powertrain that puts it on par with lighter two-door sports cars like the Corvette. A new Wheels YouTube video shows how the pair compare in a drag race.
CARS
MilitaryTimes

How this E-8 bought a McLaren without financing at 27 percent

Perhaps one of the most prolific stereotypes about those that enlist in the U.S. military is that, when given their first paycheck by Uncle Sam, they run to nearest sleazy auto dealer, which invariably sells them a sports car akin to snake oil at an annual percentage rate so high, it’ll leave them chowing down on a Top Ramen diet for years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MotorAuthority

Harry Truman's 1955 Chrysler New Yorker is for sale

A 1955 Chrysler New Yorker with a presidential pedigree is currently up for sale. The black sedan was Harry S. Truman's daily driver after he left office, according to seller Classic Auto Mall. First spotted by Car and Driver, the New Yorker represents the first year of the "Forward Look"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MotorBiscuit

2023 Porsche 911: Release Date, Price, And Specs

The Porsche 911 was first introduced in 1964 and has seen eight different generations in the nearly six decades since. Find out here what's in store for the 2023 Porsche 911. The post 2023 Porsche 911: Release Date, Price, And Specs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports 4th of July Best New Car Deals

Here are the latest recommended best new car deals for this 4th of July with money saving incentives that make these some very attractive models for smart shoppers from now through the Independence holiday. Car Shopping This 4th of July. After analyzing current national incentives focused on sedans, trucks and...
CARS

