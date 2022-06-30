2023 Acura Integra: A Solid Sport Compact

The life of a race car can be rough as it's always in danger of going beyond its limits, just as Cole Powelson found out in his 2015 run up Pikes Peak in "Frank the Tank," the 2010 Lyfe Motorsport Nissan GT-R. It was mostly destroyed and what parts that could be reused ended up on "Sydney," the R35 GT-R Lyfe Motorsport built for the World Time Attack Challenge (WTAC) in 2015. Now, nearly seven years later, Frank is revived but with a drastically different powertrain. Not an RB30, not a LS V8, it's not even powered by gasoline. That's right, Frank's new heart is a diesel from a Ford truck, and in a twist of fate, the goal is to take on the diesel record set by a Ford truck with a Cummins engine.

