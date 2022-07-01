Historic First Baptist Church Open for Events

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. 6.3 mile loop hike including Asylum Reservoirs # 1 and #2 and Bear Hill using Blue and Blue/Yellow loops. NOTE: This hike qualifies as part of the CFPA's NET Hike 50 Challenge Program. Great views and a few rock scrambles along the way. Meet at 9:15 in the parking lot of Trade Winds Plaza for a prompt 9:30 start. Co-leaders are welcome. Steady Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: Take Rte. 9 to Exit 11 (Rte. 155) in Middletown. Turn right at end of ramp. Drive to light at top of hill and turn left onto Saybrook Rd. for 0.2 mile. Turn left into Tradewinds Plaza (GPS Ref: 749 Saybrook Rd., Middletown, CT). Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead. No car spot required.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO