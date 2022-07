SAN JOSE – The San Jose Fire Department is increasing patrols and visibility on this 4th of July holiday in hopes of preventing fireworks use and fires in the parched, dry hillsides overlooking the city."It really is like kindling. It is very easy to set on fire," said Nicholas Ostrom who biked up Mt. Hamilton Road on the 4th.Ostrom said the landscape has been transformed by the summer, dry season and a deepening drought. He says it would not take much to set the hill ablaze -- one errant match or one wayward firework."Given how light much of this flammable...

