MIAMI - Miami Beach Police said there will be stepped-up patrols over the holiday weekend following a fatal shooting at a popular South Beach hotel.Miami Beach police said just after midnight they received a call about shots fired at the Clevelander South Beach Hotel. They arrested Brandon Burris, 29, who has been charged with second-degree murder following the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man, 50-year-old Dion Moore, who had been shot multiple times and bullet casings on the floor of the lobby. Moore, who worked the front desk, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO