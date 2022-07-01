Driver killed in Chases Lake Road accident: LCSO

TOWN OF WEBB-A 20 year old Inlet man is facing numerous vehicle charges following a two vehicle crash on Route 28 and Rondaxe Road in the Town of Webb Saturday afternoon. Town of Webb Police officers responded to a Motorcycle-S.U.V. motor accident and upon investigation, it was decided that the operator of the motorcycle, Sean M. Manzi Jr of Inlet was travelling north on Route 28 while allegedly performing a “wheelie” in the northbound lane. He reportedly lost control of the motorcycle after driving onto rumble strips located in the center or the road. Manzi was then ejected from the cycle. The motorcycle then continued onto the southbound lane of traffic colliding head on with an S.U.V. driven by 22 year old Emma Patry of Milton, Vermont. When Patry attempted to avoid a collision, her vehicle exited from the roadway and overturned before coming to a stop. Both subjects were evaluated by personal from the Old Forge Ambulance Corp and released at the scene. Manzi Jr. was issued several traffic tickets including Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, Driving to the Left of Pavement Markings, Failure to Keep Right, Interfering with Safe Operation, Not Seated Properly (on a Motorcycle), and Misdemeanor Reckless Driving. All tickets are returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

