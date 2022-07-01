ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Driver killed in Chases Lake Road accident: LCSO

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATSON- An accident Wednesday night in Lewis County has led to a fatality, authorities confirm. Emergency responders received calls that night of a truck that had gone off from the road and smashed...

