Boonville, NY

GARAGE SALE

 4 days ago

Garage Sale 8958 Hawkinsvillw Rd in Boonville. Friday...

Nevada Woman Accused of Operating a M.V. while Impaired by Drugs

VILLAGE OF WEST CARTHAGE-A 27 year old Elko, Nevada woman was arrested for driving while impaired by drugs following an early Monday morning vehicle stop in the Village of West Carthage. New York State Police from the Carthage Barracks charged Jasmin A. Ortiz with one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Drugs in the 1st degree, a Class U misdemeanor. Ortiz was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Village of West Carthage at a later date. The incident was pending investigation as of press time.
CARTHAGE, NY
Inlet Man accused of Traffic Violations following Motorcycle-S.U.V. Crash

TOWN OF WEBB-A 20 year old Inlet man is facing numerous vehicle charges following a two vehicle crash on Route 28 and Rondaxe Road in the Town of Webb Saturday afternoon. Town of Webb Police officers responded to a Motorcycle-S.U.V. motor accident and upon investigation, it was decided that the operator of the motorcycle, Sean M. Manzi Jr of Inlet was travelling north on Route 28 while allegedly performing a “wheelie” in the northbound lane. He reportedly lost control of the motorcycle after driving onto rumble strips located in the center or the road. Manzi was then ejected from the cycle. The motorcycle then continued onto the southbound lane of traffic colliding head on with an S.U.V. driven by 22 year old Emma Patry of Milton, Vermont. When Patry attempted to avoid a collision, her vehicle exited from the roadway and overturned before coming to a stop. Both subjects were evaluated by personal from the Old Forge Ambulance Corp and released at the scene. Manzi Jr. was issued several traffic tickets including Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, Driving to the Left of Pavement Markings, Failure to Keep Right, Interfering with Safe Operation, Not Seated Properly (on a Motorcycle), and Misdemeanor Reckless Driving. All tickets are returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.
INLET, NY

