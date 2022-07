HARWICH – Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Harwich about 11 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Route 28 near Schoolhouse Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation, the second was treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. […] The post Two pedestrians struck by car in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.

2 DAYS AGO