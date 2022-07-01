Cape Cod’s Low Inventory, Buyer Timelines Affecting Home Sales

This is one of those out-of-the movies homes where dreams are made. You never get to see from the road, because it's hidden behind tall wrought iron gates and surrounded by incredible, lush trees and bushes that add to its mystique. This luxurious beach house on the Cape is in...
(Mass Appeal) – We have no shortage of outdoor adventure opportunities for you and your family to experience. Many of those properties are part of an organization called The Trustees of Reservations. Here to talk about some of the places you can go this Summer is their Vice President of Cultural Properties, Beryl Jolly.
I first saw this on msn.com and couldn't wait to peek inside. Are you ready?. Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, making their billionaire list in 2018.
HYANNIS – The 8th annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival will begin on Friday, June 8. Gardeners across the Cape will showcase their plants–not just the event’s namesake and region’s signature flower–as 70 local gardens will be open for private tours. Tours cost $5 per person and run from 10 a.m. to 4… .
BOSTON – More money has been provided for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits in Massachusetts. State officials announced that the program, which was created to offer more food security for children across the state who weren’t able to attend school or childcare due to COVID-19, will be funded through the summer. The… .
In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
MASHPEE – Mashpee’s Interim Town Engineer Raymond Jack presented an update on plans for the town’s Wastewater Project at a recent select board meeting. At the June 27 meeting, Jack went into details on how the Water Resource Recovery Facility will function, including an explanation on how wastewater plants are biological reactors.
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It might be time to break out the bibs for one cuisine well known in New England, as lobster prices have taken a dive despite inflation rising the cost of a multitude of products. WBZ's Shari Small spoke with Wholesaler Chris Porter at Patriot...
After closing due to the Covid pandemic, Butterflies of Cape Cod is finally welcoming guests again for the first time in two years. The only butterfly habitat on the SouthCoast opens its doors today and should remain full of fluttering for the entire summer. People have been patiently waiting for...
BOSTON — Massachusetts drivers with an E-ZPass have an opportunity to save big at the gas pump for the rest of the summer. Through PayByCar, drivers can save 30 cents per gallon on gas at 27 participating Alltown Mobil stations in Massachusetts. The limited-time discount started on Sunday and lasts through Labor Day.
WELLFLEET (AP) — Ten endangered sea turtles rescued from cold waters last year have been returned to the waters off New England. The New England Aquarium says it released the animals last week on Cape Cod. The turtles were all found washed ashore in November and December after almost perishing in frigid water. The animals… .
After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
NORWOOD, Mass. — With his rubber boots on, Ian Cooke wades out into the middle of the Neponset River in Norwood to show just how low the water has dropped. Cooke, with the Neponset Watershed Association, says says conditions are not as bad as the drought of 2016 when the Neponset River nearly ran dry, but we could soon be in that situation.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Some popular fishing and coastal access spots have less parking this summer. Two areas managed by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have had their parking reduced since the onset of the pandemic: the Camp Cronin Fishing Area near Point Judith Lighthouse and the Black Point Trail on Ocean Road.
HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
United States Attorney gunning for Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Jon Keller scored the first interview get with United States Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins this past weekend. At least as regards United State Attorney Rollins’ previously...
Researchers are warning beachgoers that they may not be the only ones headed to Cape Cod this summer, as great white sharks are expected there, too. The warm weather in the northern U.S. typically coincides with the migration of the fierce creatures to the Massachusetts area. "Just know that large...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of people filled India Point Park in Providence for Sunday night’s fireworks display. It was the first time that the Independence Day Celebration was held since 2019. “Especially after COVID goes on your looking for opportunities to go out and meet people and all of that,” Reetam Ganguli said. Reetam […]
HYANNIS – July will feature a number of local blood drives, with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital both in need of donations. Officials with Cape Cod Healthcare say it is difficult to maintain their needed supply levels since donated blood only lasts about six weeks. Some of the upcoming blood drives will take place… .
Comments / 0