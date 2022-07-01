ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Cape Cod’s Low Inventory, Buyer Timelines Affecting Home Sales

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – A local real estate official said the 20 to 30% drop in the...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival Starts July 8

HYANNIS – The 8th annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival will begin on Friday, June 8. Gardeners across the Cape will showcase their plants–not just the event’s namesake and region’s signature flower–as 70 local gardens will be open for private tours. Tours cost $5 per person and run from 10 a.m. to 4… .
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
County
Barnstable County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Barnstable County, MA
Business
capecoddaily.com

Pandemic EBT Benefit Funding in Mass. Extended Through Summer

BOSTON – More money has been provided for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits in Massachusetts. State officials announced that the program, which was created to offer more food security for children across the state who weren’t able to attend school or childcare due to COVID-19, will be funded through the summer. The… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

Have You Seen Yellow Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Yellow Mean?

In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Mashpee Wastewater Project Moving Forward

MASHPEE – Mashpee’s Interim Town Engineer Raymond Jack presented an update on plans for the town’s Wastewater Project at a recent select board meeting. At the June 27 meeting, Jack went into details on how the Water Resource Recovery Facility will function, including an explanation on how wastewater plants are biological reactors.
MASHPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Home Buyers#Cape Cod
FUN 107

Cape Cod Butterflies Fluttering for Guests Once Again

After closing due to the Covid pandemic, Butterflies of Cape Cod is finally welcoming guests again for the first time in two years. The only butterfly habitat on the SouthCoast opens its doors today and should remain full of fluttering for the entire summer. People have been patiently waiting for...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Ten Rescued Sea Turtles Released off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET (AP) — Ten endangered sea turtles rescued from cold waters last year have been returned to the waters off New England. The New England Aquarium says it released the animals last week on Cape Cod. The turtles were all found washed ashore in November and December after almost perishing in frigid water. The animals… .
WELLFLEET, MA
capeandislands.org

'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
BARNSTABLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WCVB

Massachusetts river levels show scope of drought

NORWOOD, Mass. — With his rubber boots on, Ian Cooke wades out into the middle of the Neponset River in Norwood to show just how low the water has dropped. Cooke, with the Neponset Watershed Association, says says conditions are not as bad as the drought of 2016 when the Neponset River nearly ran dry, but we could soon be in that situation.
NORWOOD, MA
ecori.org

Boulders Placed in Shoreline Parking Areas Restrict Access

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Some popular fishing and coastal access spots have less parking this summer. Two areas managed by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have had their parking reduced since the onset of the pandemic: the Camp Cronin Fishing Area near Point Judith Lighthouse and the Black Point Trail on Ocean Road.
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
94.9 HOM

12 Things That Shock People After Moving to New Hampshire

Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
POLITICS
fox29.com

Cape Cod residents warned of great white shark migration headed their way

Researchers are warning beachgoers that they may not be the only ones headed to Cape Cod this summer, as great white sharks are expected there, too. The warm weather in the northern U.S. typically coincides with the migration of the fierce creatures to the Massachusetts area. "Just know that large...
TRURO, MA
WPRI 12 News

Thousands descend on India Point Park for return of fireworks display

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of people filled India Point Park in Providence for Sunday night’s fireworks display. It was the first time that the Independence Day Celebration was held since 2019. “Especially after COVID goes on your looking for opportunities to go out and meet people and all of that,” Reetam Ganguli said. Reetam […]
capecoddaily.com

Local Hospitals in Need of Blood Donations

HYANNIS – July will feature a number of local blood drives, with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital both in need of donations. Officials with Cape Cod Healthcare say it is difficult to maintain their needed supply levels since donated blood only lasts about six weeks. Some of the upcoming blood drives will take place… .
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy