Swimmers Raise $185,000 at Buzzards Bay Swim

HYANNIS – July will feature a number of local blood drives, with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital both in need of donations. Officials with Cape Cod Healthcare say it is difficult to maintain their needed supply levels since donated blood only lasts about six weeks. Some of the upcoming blood drives will take place… .
WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly […] The post Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WAREHAM – On Sunday, July 3rd at approximately 4:25 PM, Wareham DNR along with Wareham Police Department, Wareham EMS, and Wareham Fire Department responded to Glen Charlie Pond in the vicinity of Wareham Lake Shores for a single vessel accident with injuries to the sole occupant of the vessel. Nearby boaters and numerous individuals along […] The post Man seriously injured in boating accident on Glen Charlie Pond in Wareham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Provincetown Monday morning. Rescuers rushed to the harbor beach off Commercial Street between Law and Pearl Streets sometime after 9 AM. Bystander CPR was in progress when they arrived. Further details were not immediately available. The post Near-drowning in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday. The crash which also took out a fire hydrant happened on Carriage Shop Road near Atkinson Road. The occupants were out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped injury. Eversource was notified to replace the pole while the Falmouth […] The post Car vs pole crash closes section of Carriage Shop Road in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
TRURO – Best-selling author Casey Sherman has written a new book about a murder case involving a serial killer on Cape Cod in the 1960’s who committed crimes in Truro and Provincetown. Sherman’s new book, Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, explores the murder case of Tony Costa, who was […] The… .
BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH – Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Harwich about 11 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Route 28 near Schoolhouse Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation, the second was treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. […] The post Two pedestrians struck by car in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE – A car and bicycle collided in Bourne about 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by Falmouth Toyota. The cyclist was transported to a hospital with a reported foot injury. Traffic was tied up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Bicyclist struck in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters responded to a reported garage fire in the 1100 block of Great Island Road shortly before 11 PM Sunday. According to reports, a golf cart caught fire in the garage. The homeowner was able to extinguish the flames before fire crews arrived. Firefighters wet down the area and checked to make […] The post Yarmouth firefighters respond to garage fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
TRURO – A traffic crash resulted in one vehicle rolling over. The crash happened sometime after 4 PM Sunday on Route 6 at Stotts Crossing. One person suffered serious injuries and a MedFlight helicopter was requested to fly that victim to an off-Cape trauma center. One other victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod […] The post MedFlight called after rollover crash in Truro appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured in a boating accident in Barnstable Harbor. According to reports, a wave struck the craft tossing the two people onboard into the water. One of the victims reportedly suffered leg trauma from the propeller but both were able to get back on board. A Barnstable fire boat arrived […] The post Boating accident leaves one person with serious injuries appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS – A Chevy Silverado and a Ford Fusion collided in Dennis around 4:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Depot Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police. The post Three people evaluated after pickup and sedan collide in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0