Local artist feels the pressure to deliver a “mosaic masterpiece”

Formal charges have been filed against men suspected of involvement in the deaths of a model and her architect friend, who were dumped at separate hospitals after a Los Angeles warehouse party last year, according to the Los Angeles Times. David Pearce, a producer arrested in December on suspicion of manslaughter, has been charged with murdering Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales Arzola. Brandt Osborn, an actor, has been charged with acting as an accessory to the pair’s murders. A third man initially arrested along with Pearce and Osborn, Michael Ansbach, has not been charged. The formal filing of charges by prosecutors comes after the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office sent the case back to detectives for further investigation, according to the Times. Pearce’s lawyer declined to comment on the charges beyond telling the newspaper that his client “adamantly and strongly denies any connection to these women’s unfortunate deaths.” On Saturday, someone in charge of Giles’ defunct Instagram account shared a screenshot of the Times’ article to her Story with the caption: “Finally! Justice is coming.”

