Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

By Simon MALFATTO, STRINGER, Genya SAVILOV, Benoit Finck, with Dmytro Gorshkov in Kyiv, MICHAEL BUHOLZER, Miguel MEDINA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
Ukraine told a conference in Switzerland that it would cost around $750 billion to rebuild the country /AFP

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow's forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin at a meeting that Moscow's forces were now in full control of the Lugansk region.

In a sign there would be no let-up in the fighting and that Russia now had its eyes on the entire Donetsk region, Putin told Shoigu that troops stationed there must continue their operations.

"Military units, including the East group and the West group, must carry out their tasks according to previously approved plans," Putin said.

"I hope that everything will continue in their direction as has happened in Lugansk so far."

The Ukrainian army said on Sunday it was retreating from Lysychansk to preserve the lives of its troops who were outnumbered and outgunned by Russian forces.

"The enemy continues to terrorise the border areas of the Sumy region, the city of Kharkiv and the (Donbas) region," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address, describing Russia's intensifying offensive.

"We need to break them. This is a difficult task, it requires time and superhuman efforts. But we have no alternative."

With the war now well into its fifth month, Ukraine told a reconstruction conference in Switzerland on Monday that it would already cost $750 billion to rebuild the country.

"The key source of recovery should be the confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told leaders of dozens of countries in Lugano.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine /AFP

In a video address, Zelensky described rebuilding Ukraine as the "common task of the whole democratic world" and the "biggest contribution to the support of global peace."

- 'Most modern weapons' -

The loss of Lysychansk over the weekend prompted Zelensky to step up calls for an increased supply of weapons from the West so Kyiv can keep up the resistance and regain lost territories.

After giving up on its initial war aim of capturing Kyiv following tough Ukrainian resistance, Russia has focused its efforts on securing control of the Donetsk and Lugansk areas which make up the Donbas region.

Rocket attacks in the Ukrainian town of Sloviansk caused devastation /AFP

Moscow's capture of Lysychansk -- one week after the Ukrainian army also retreated from the neighbouring city of Severodonetsk -- frees up Russian forces to advance on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk.

Lugansk region governor Sergiy Gayday said on Telegram that there was still fighting in the town of Bilogorivka outside Lysychansk.

"We keep defending a small part of the Lugansk region so that our army could build protective redoubts," he added.

In his address late Sunday, Zelensky vowed Kyiv would fight on and ensure the military had "the most modern weapons".

Residents in Bucha, a Ukrainian town synonymous with war crimes blamed on Moscow's forces after their retreat in April, are still fearful /AFP

"Ukraine will reach the level when the fire superiority of the occupiers will be levelled."

In a symbolic boost, the Ukrainian flag was raised on Snake Island, an rocky outcrop in the Black Sea, after Russia withdrew from the strategically important Ukrainian territory last week.

In Sloviansk, about 75 kilometres (45 miles) west of Lysychansk, there were few people on the streets on Monday, the day after Russian strikes that left at least six dead, among them a nine-year-old girl, and 19 injured.

In the large downtown market largely ravaged by a fire caused by a Russian strike, a few vendors offered basic goods while others cleared charred debris.

The conference in Switzerland is being attended by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal /POOL/AFP

Vendors and residents who spoke to AFP, some still in shock, expressed concern for the days and weeks to come, as sounds of shelling were heard again.

The city of Siversk, 30 kilometres west of Lysychansk, also saw overnight shelling, residents and an official told AFP.

- Reconstruction -

But Zelensky's address Sunday evening was defiant, predicting Ukrainian troops would "win back" territory in the Donbas just has they had in other regions earlier in the war.

On Monday, leaders from dozens of countries and international organisations met in the Swiss city of Lugano with the aim of hashing out a roadmap for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Lugano is not a pledging conference but will instead attempt to lay out the principles and priorities for a rebuilding process aimed to begin even as the war rages.

"Ukraine can emerge from this on a path towards a stronger and more modern country," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

But for residents in Bucha -- a Ukrainian town synonymous with war crimes blamed on Moscow's forces after their retreat in April -- fear remains even as talk begins of reconstruction.

"We're going to bed without knowing if we'll wake up tomorrow," said Vera Semeniouk, 65.

"Everyone has come back, is starting to repair houses, many are putting in new windows. It would be terrible if it started again, and we had to leave everything again."

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, making her first visit to Ukraine, visited Bucha on Monday.

John Skuba
3d ago

Putin is so similar to Hitler. After 500,000 Germans died on the Eastern front and Hitler's generals begged him to retreat. He ordered his army to fight to the death. Later, when defeat was certain for Hitler's war machine, he ordered his army to destroy all of Germany's infrastructure. Leaving nothing for the German people that he blamed for his war lost. The same depravity I expect from Putin. He loves his power, not his nation. Thus, I expect nothing left of Russia.

Related
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
CNN

See Ukrainian troops try out US-supplied M4 rifles

Amid ongoing concern that Russia may expand its control beyond the region in east Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pleading for more western weaponry. CNN’s Ben Wedeman goes to a drill where Ukrainian troops are trying out the fresh US-supplied rifles.
AFP

What next for Putin in Ukraine fight?

Russian President Vladimir Putin must now decide his next steps in the five-month invasion he started in February. After Russian troops captured the strategic Ukrainian city of Lysychansk on Sunday, here are five different options raised by security experts who spoke with AFP: - Grinding advance - Russian forces appear on course to take full control of the Donbas region that was already partly held by pro-Kremlin separatists before the February 24 invasion.
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Daily Beast

Russian Troops’ Embarrassing Drunkfest in Ukraine Prompts Alcohol Bans

Russian troops are hitting the bottle so hard that they're banned from buying alcohol in some regions of partly occupied territories in Ukraine, according to General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The soldiers are getting so drunk while trying to fight in the war in Ukraine that they’re...
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
