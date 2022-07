After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, plenty of people will be heading to Staunton to celebrate the Fourth of July because Happy Birthday America is back. Langdon Reid of the group Wilson-Fairchild told Jim Britt recently on Early Mornings that it was important to keep this event going after their parents, who were part of the Statler Brothers, began it in 1970.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO