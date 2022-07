“Tiger King” subject Bhagavan "Doc" Antle is set to be released from federal custody on bond, weeks after agents arrested him on federal money laundering charges. Antle’s bond was set at $250,000 on Monday by Magistrate Judge Thomas E. Rogers III in a Florence, South Carolina courtroom, according to NBC Myrtle Beach affiliate WMBF. Following his release, Antle, 61, would be required to follow a list of restrictions, including location monitoring at his Myrtle Beach Safari Park, where he will be confined. He will also be under the supervision of his son, who must ensure that Antle complies with his conditions and continues to appear in court.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO