District Attorney Brian Hermanson was present for the State at the Tuesday, March 8 hearing in which defendant Paul Colby Forsythe of Newalla was present with his attorney as well and pled guilty to all eight charged counts. Forsythe was involved in a fatality collision that took place in Noble County. The collision killed Madicyn Lewis, 17, and injured three others after their car was hit head…

NOBLE COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO